iOS 18.0.1 Update for iPhone With Fixes for Touchscreen and Other Issues Rolls Out

Alongside iOS 18.0.1, Apple has also released iPadOS 18 and macOS 15 Sequoia updates for the iPad and Mac, respectively.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 October 2024 12:22 IST
iOS 18.0.1 is Apple's first update for its latest OS that it rolled out last month

Apple has rolled out the iOS 18.0.1 update for iPhone. It brings crucial fixes for bugs and glitches that users have been reporting over the last few weeks, including instances of touchscreen unresponsiveness on the iPhone 16 series. There are also improvements related to the macro mode and the Messages app, according to Apple. Notably, this update comes amidst news that the stable iOS 18.1 update containing a handful of Apple Intelligence features would be rolled out later this month.

iOS 18.0.1 Update for iPhone: What's New

According to Apple's release notes, the iOS 18.0.1 update comes with the build number 22A3370 for the entire iPhone lineup. Models which are compatible with iOS 18 are eligible to receive it. One of the most notable additions in the update is the fix for the touchscreen unresponsiveness on the iPhone 16 series. Since its launch, users of iPhone 16 standard and Pro models have reported facing issues with the touchscreen, even without the screen protector applied. Apple's latest update claims to fix this.

Furthermore, another issue that has been highlighted in recent weeks is the camera viewfinder freezing when the new macro mode is enabled. iOS 18.0.1 update is also said to bring a fix for this issue.

Apple says its update brings a fix for an issue that caused the Messages app to unexpectedly quit when replying to chats with a shared Apple Watch face. It also aims to improve performance by solving a memory allocation problem on select iPhone models. Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify the update's availability on iPhone.

Alongside iOS 18.0.1, Apple has also released iPadOS 18 and macOS 15 Sequoia updates for the iPad and Mac, respectively. These are the first updates for the new operating system (OS) which the iPhone maker unveiled at its WWDC 2024 in June and rolled out last month, following the launch of the iPhone 16 series.

Shaurya Tomer
