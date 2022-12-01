Technology News
Apple Rolls Out iOS 16.1.2 Update; Improves Crash Detection on iPhone 14 Series

iOS 16.1.2 update will also provide new security updates.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 1 December 2022 13:53 IST
Apple Rolls Out iOS 16.1.2 Update; Improves Crash Detection on iPhone 14 Series

The update will improve the crash detection feature for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro users

Highlights
  • The update also brings several bug fixes
  • Apple had released the iOS 16.1.1 update to users recently
  • Apple is said to be targeting a mid-December release date

Apple has released the iOS 16.1.2 update for compatible iPhone models. The update will improve the crash detection feature for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro users. The update also brings several bug fixes and security enhancements. Recently, Apple had released the iOS 16.1.1 update to users. The Cupertino giant also seeded iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1 beta software to testers. The company is said to be targeting a mid-December release date for these software updates.

The iOS 16.1.2 update is now available for all compatible iPhones. The update will provide security updates as well as improve the compatibility of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro with wireless carriers. Additionally, the latest update will enhance the crash detection abilities on the iPhone 14 series. The crash detection feature enables iPhone 14 series to automatically ring up emergency services when a crash is detected. The Cupertino-based company could have tweaked the system to make the crash detection algorithm more accurate.

As mentioned earlier, the iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1 beta software was rolled out to beta testers a couple of weeks ago. It was reported that iOS 16.2 would improve the Always On Display feature on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The tech giant had said that it was targeting a mid-December release date for the new iOS 16.2 update.

Apple had released the iOS 16.1 update to users, alongside iPadOS 16.1, macOS Ventura, tvOS 16.1, and watchOS 9.1 in October. The Cupertino company had revealed that this version includes a patch to address a previously reported zero-day vulnerability in the operating system, which the company admitted could have been actively exploited.

Apple also recently rolled out a beta update to enable 5G on Apple devices in India. This software upgrade will enable 5G connectivity on compatible iPhone models, as and when service providers Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) enable 5G network access, sources said. To get the beta software, users will have to enrol for the Beta Programme on the Apple website to install a profile and then download the software on their iPhone.

Further reading: Apple, iOS, iPhone, iPhone 14
