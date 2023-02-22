Technology News

iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Feature Upgraded Memory: TrendForce

The iPhone 15 Pro is said to feature a 6.1-inch screen, while the Pro Max model could have a 6.7-inch screen.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 February 2023
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple launched the iPhone 14 series in September 2022

  • Apple will launch the iPhone 15 series by the end of 2023
  • Apple will also likely include USB Type-C port in iPhone 15 series
  • The high-end Pro model could come with the 'Ultra' moniker

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series of smartphones later this year. The series is expected to feature four models - the base iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The devices are expected to feature a similar display size to their series 14 counterparts. The high-end Pro device is expected to arrive with the 'Ultra' moniker this time. As the release of the iPhone 15 lineup is highly anticipated, there have been a series of leaks and rumours doing the rounds. A recent report suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models could be equipped with upgraded RAM.

According to a newsletter by TrendForce, a Taiwanese supply chain research firm, Apple will increase the "capacity and specifications of the DRAM solutions" highlighted in the next generation of the iPhone, which is scheduled to be released this year. The research firm previously reported in October that the Cupertino-based tech giant might add a "memory capacity upgrade" to the upcoming iPhone, increasing RAM from 6GB to 8GB in the Pro model. The base iPhone models will most likely remain at 6GB.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will likely have curved edges and thinner bezels around the display, an earlier report suggested. It was previously tipped that the display sizes of all four iPhone 15 models would be comparable to those of the iPhone 14 models. The iPhone 15 Pro models may have displays with noticeably thinner bezels and curved edges, giving the device an Apple Watch-like appearance.

Another report suggested that Apple may use Samsung's next-generation display capable of up to 2,500 nits brightness in the iPhone 15 Ultra. This would be a marked upgrade over the 2,000 nits of peak brightness offered by the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are tipped to have a revamped camera bump on the back. The models are also expected to feature a 48-megapixel wide camera.

