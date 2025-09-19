Technology News
Apple to Reportedly Roll Out Update Addressing Camera Bugs on iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro

Apple explained that the issue arises only in rare situations when an LED display is exceptionally bright and directed straight at the camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 September 2025 12:59 IST
iPhone 17 series was unveiled on September 9

Highlights
  • iPhone Air has a single 48-megapixel rear camera
  • The iPhone 17 Pro has three 48-megapixel cameras at the back
  • At the front, both handsets feature an 18-megapixel sensor each
Apple's iPhone 17 series, iPhone Air, Apple Watch Series 11, and AirPods Pro 3 are now on sale worldwide, including in India. The devices were unveiled at the company's ‘Awe Dropping' event on September 9. Early reviews of the iPhone 17 lineup, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, have already surfaced, with some notable issues being flagged. Apple is reportedly preparing a software fix for one such camera bug on the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro that causes black boxes to appear in photos.

Apple to Fix iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro Camera Bug Via Software Update

Apple is preparing a software update to fix a camera bug on the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro, which was spotted by CNN Underscored's Henry Casey during an iPhone Air review. The issue causes black boxes to appear in photos, and the glitch appeared while capturing concert shots. Casey noted that roughly one in every 10 photos captured with the iPhone Air or iPhone 17 Pro displayed “small blacked-out portions, including boxes and parts of white squiggles,” which appeared to stem from the venue's LED display during the event.

Apple reportedly explained to Casey that the issue arises only in rare situations when an LED display is exceptionally bright and directed straight at the camera. The company confirmed it has developed a fix and will roll it out through an upcoming software update, though it has not specified a release timeline.

At 5.6mm, the iPhone Air is Apple's thinnest iPhone yet, which Apple says is built with 80 percent recycled titanium and protected by Ceramic Shield 2 for improved durability. The phone features a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 120Hz ProMotion, runs on a binned A19 Pro chip with Apple Intelligence support, and includes the new N1 chip with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 support.

The iPhone Air has a 48-megapixel Fusion main camera, an 18-megapixel front camera, and promises up to 27 hours of video playback on a single charge. In India, the phone is priced at Rs. 1,19,900, Rs. 1,39,900 and Rs. 1,59,900 for the 256GB, 512GB and 1TB, respectively. It is sold in Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, and Sky Blue shades.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro introduces a unibody aluminium design with a full-width camera plateau, replacing the titanium of past Pro models. It debuts Apple's first vapour chamber cooling and features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR 120Hz display and 3,000 nits brightness with Ceramic Shield 2 claimed to be 3x better scratch resistant.

Powered by the A19 Pro chip, iPhone 17 Pro offers a 48-megapixel triple rear camera unit with an 8x telephoto lens, an 18-megapixel front camera, and runs iOS 26 with new Apple Intelligence AI tools. It costs Rs. 1,34,900 for the 256GB variant, while the 512GB and 1TB versions are priced at Rs. 1,54,900 and Rs. 1,74,900, respectively. The handset comes in Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver colourways.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
