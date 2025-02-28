Technology News
English Edition

iPhone 17e Could Launch Around the Same Time as the iPhone 16e Next Year

Launch of iPhone 17 models is said to take place in September this year.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 February 2025 16:58 IST
iPhone 17e Could Launch Around the Same Time as the iPhone 16e Next Year

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16e came as iPhone SE's spiritual successor

Highlights
  • iPhone 17e could launch few months after the debut of iPhone 17
  • Apple could mimic Google's Pixel series launch patterns
  • Apple said to be trying to replace success of iPhone 5C with new phone
Advertisement

Apple announced the iPhone 16e earlier this month as the newest member of its iPhone 16 family. The latest iPhone with Apple's first cellular modem and A18 chip went on sale in India today, but details about the iPhone 17e have already started circulating online. A new leak reveals the possible launch timeline of the Phone 16e successor. The iPhone 17e is expected to go official a few months after the launch of the iPhone 17 series.

iPhone 17e Could Debut in February 2026

According to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) analysts, Apple's “e” series phones could be part of the programme going forward. The company will reportedly launch the iPhone 17e 'around this time next year' which means February 2026. The launch of core iPhone 17 models is said to take place in September this year. The lineup is believed to include iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Slim, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models.

By launching an affordable iPhone 17e in February after the major launch event in September, Apple could be trying to imitate Google's Pixel series launch pattern. The brand unveils flagship Pixel phones in its annual spring launch event, and releases the cheaper Pixel A series phones around its annual Google I/O event in May.

Apple did not stick to a systematic launch timeline for the iPhone SE models. The first iPhone SE came in March 2016. The second iPhone SE was released in April 2020, while the third-generation model was launched in March 2022.

The CIRP report further states that Apple is trying to replace the success of 2013's iPhone 5C with the new iPhone 16e. The analysts expect the iPhone 16e to do better based on its features and positioning, at the expense of other iPhone models.

iPhone 16e Price, Specifications

The iPhone 16e is priced at Rs. 59,900 for the base model with 128GB of storage. The 256GB and 512GB storage configurations are priced at Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 89,900, respectively. It is currently up for sale in India.

iPhone 16e ships with Apple's custom C1 modem and runs on iOS 18. It supports Face ID and has a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. It runs on an A18 chip and supports Apple Intelligence features. On the rear, the new iPhone has a 48-megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera on the front for selfies and video calls. It has IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and includes USB Type-C port for charging. The phone supports 18W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 16e, iPhone 16E Specifications, iPhone 17e, Apple, iPhone 16
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Rewind OTT Release Date: Telugu Science Fiction Thriller Set for Digital Premiere on Lionsgate Play
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date, Colourways Leaked

Related Stories

iPhone 17e Could Launch Around the Same Time as the iPhone 16e Next Year
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week (Feb 24 - Mar 2): Dabba Cartel, Ziddi Girls, and More
  2. iPhone 16e Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers
  3. Vivo T4x 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Day
  4. Infinix Unveils Zero Series Mini Tri-Fold Concept Phone
  5. Why Apple Removed MagSafe Support From the iPhone 16e
  6. Nothing Phone 3a Pro May Feature an AI Hub for Storing Notes, Screenshots
  7. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Might be Launched
  8. Xiaomi 15 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Launched: Price, Features
  9. Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy M06 5G Launched in India: Price, Features
  10. Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro With Harman-Tuned Audio Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor 200 Series Receives MagicOS 9.0 Update With AI Photo Editor and More Features in India
  2. Microsoft Copilot App for macOS Released; iPhone and iPad Apps Get Updates
  3. Severed Skulls with Nails in Iron Age Spain Suggest Complex Ritual Practices
  4. iPhone 17e Could Launch Around the Same Time as the iPhone 16e Next Year
  5. NASA Confirms Asteroid 2024 YR4 Will Not Hit Earth, Risk Reduced to Zero
  6. Forza Horizon 5 Is Coming to PS5 in April, Pre-Orders Now Live
  7. Vivo T4x 5G India Launch Date Set for March 5; Colour Options Teased
  8. Rewind OTT Release Date: Telugu Science Fiction Thriller Set for Digital Premiere on Lionsgate Play
  9. Another Simple Favor OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick Starrer Online?
  10. Ziddi Girls Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »