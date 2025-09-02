iQOO 15 is expected to debut in China next month, following a similar launch timeline as its predecessor, the iQOO 13, which arrived in 2024. The leaks regarding the specifications of the handset have been surfacing online for a while, also hinting at the imminent launch of the phone. Now, a tipster has reportedly shared more details regarding the display of the purported iQOO 15, its charging speed, and camera setup. The iQOO 13 was unveiled in China in October last year. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and features a triple rear camera setup.

iQOO 15 Specifications (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared specifications of an upcoming smartphone, which will be powered by a chipset codenamed SM8850. As reported by GSMArena, the leaked specifications belong to the rumoured iQOO 15. The handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC (which is also tipped to debut as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5), coupled with a 7,000mAh to 7,999mAh battery pack, offering 100W fast charging support. It is said to also support wireless charging.

iQOO 15 might be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

It is said to feature a triple-rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel 1/1.5-inch primary sensor, along with a 50-megapixel periscope lens. The iQOO 15 will reportedly sport a 6.8-inch straight screen made by Samsung, offering 2K resolution. The iQOO handset might also be equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security. It will reportedly get a dual-speaker setup, too. The Vivo sub-brand might offer the handset with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage.

For reference, its predecesor, the iQOO 13, was launched in China in October 2024. It sports a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO 2.0 OLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and HDR support. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, coupled with a Q2 gaming chipset, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage.

For optics, the iQOO 13 features a triple rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel main shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens also with OIS. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 6,150mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.