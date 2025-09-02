Technology News
iQOO 15 Tipped to Launch With a 7,000mAh+ Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chip

iQOO 15 might feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 September 2025 15:16 IST
Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 15 is said to be the successor to the iQOO 13 (pictured)

  • iQOO 15 might feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
  • iQOO 15 could offer up to 16GB of RAM
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
iQOO 15 is expected to debut in China next month, following a similar launch timeline as its predecessor, the iQOO 13, which arrived in 2024. The leaks regarding the specifications of the handset have been surfacing online for a while, also hinting at the imminent launch of the phone. Now, a tipster has reportedly shared more details regarding the display of the purported iQOO 15, its charging speed, and camera setup. The iQOO 13 was unveiled in China in October last year. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and features a triple rear camera setup.

iQOO 15 Specifications (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared specifications of an upcoming smartphone, which will be powered by a chipset codenamed SM8850. As reported by GSMArena, the leaked specifications belong to the rumoured iQOO 15. The handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC (which is also tipped to debut as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5), coupled with a 7,000mAh to 7,999mAh battery pack, offering 100W fast charging support. It is said to also support wireless charging.

iqoo 15 specs leak dcs weibo inline iQOO 15

iQOO 15 might be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

 

It is said to feature a triple-rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel 1/1.5-inch primary sensor, along with a 50-megapixel periscope lens. The iQOO 15 will reportedly sport a 6.8-inch straight screen made by Samsung, offering 2K resolution. The iQOO handset might also be equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security. It will reportedly get a dual-speaker setup, too. The Vivo sub-brand might offer the handset with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage.

For reference, its predecesor, the iQOO 13, was launched in China in October 2024. It sports a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO 2.0 OLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and HDR support. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, coupled with a Q2 gaming chipset, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage.

For optics, the iQOO 13 features a triple rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel main shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens also with OIS. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 6,150mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

iQOO 13

Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro With 12.4mm Dynamic Drivers, IP55 Rating Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
Bitcoin Nears $110,000 as Whale Moves and ETF Flows Shape Market

