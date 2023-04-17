Motorola Razr Plus has shown up in several leaks lately. Very little is known about the “Plus” model of the upcoming foldable, but we do know that it has the model number XT2321. We also know that the phone will feature 30W fast charging and 2,850mAh battery. While the phone has appeared on several certification websites so far, the specifications of the handset are still under wraps. Meanwhile, a new device, which was previously unheard of, dubbed the Motorola Razr Lite, has surfaced online along with the first concept renders that give enthusiasts an idea of that to expect from the purported foldable phone.

To be clear, the designs leaked by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer @OnLeaks in collaboration with MySmartPrice, are not the official renders of the foldable phone. However, the source claims that these are based on some low-quality images of the official device. The renders reveal a new design philosophy featuring curved edges around two halves of the clamshell. The design appears quite modern. The outer display appears to be small and minimalistic in the render, and shows the time next to the camera module. It's unclear whether this external display will be used for relaying notifications and reminds us of the displays on Samsung's earlier Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Flip 5G models, which also had limited functionality compared to recent clamshell foldables from the South Korean conglomerate.

The inner display of the rumoured foldable also appears to have noticeably thick bezels. The rear panel is shown to sport a Motorola batwing logo in a dimple. Both halves of the clamshell foldable also appear to fold flat against each other with no visible gap. The phone seems to have three cameras in all, one on the inner folding display and two at the back alongside the outer display.

Going by the tiny outer display and the thicker inner bezels, it appears that the phone in the renders might be an affordable clamshell foldable handset, which would be a first for any smartphone brand. The device's current tag as the “Razr Lite” also suggests it will be priced lower than the Moto Razr series. However, the tipster also claims that the device in the renders could also be called the Motorola Razr 2023.

As these aren't official renders but an artist's impression based on low-quality images, there is a good chance that the final design may look a bit different. It would be advisable to take the leaked information and images with a pinch of salt, as the company is yet to make an official announcement regarding the handset.

