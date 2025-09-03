Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 15 Listed on a Certification Website, Likely to Support 120W Fast Charging: Report

OnePlus 15 Listed on a Certification Website, Likely to Support 120W Fast Charging: Report

OnePlus 15 is expected to debut in China in October, and the handset

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 September 2025 14:36 IST
OnePlus 15 Listed on a Certification Website, Likely to Support 120W Fast Charging: Report

OnePlus 15 is expected to succeed last year's OnePlus 13 (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 15 might be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip
  • OnePlus 15 could come with a triple rear camera setup
  • The company has yet to reveal the exact launch date
Advertisement

OnePlus 15, the supposed successor to last year's OnePlus 13, has reportedly been spotted on a certification website ahead of its much-anticipated debut. The alleged listing reveals the charging speed of the upcoming handset. Recent leaks suggest that the OnePlus 15 might be equipped with this year's flagship Snapdragon chip. The handset was recently also spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website, hinting at its performance. While the phone might carry a similar camera configuration as the OnePlus 13, the smartphone maker is expected to equip it with a self-developed image engine.

OnePlus 15 Could Come With Faster Charging Support

A OnePlus smartphone, with the model number CPH2747, has been spotted on the IECEE certification website. XpertPick reports that the model number belongs to the upcoming OnePlus 15. The handset has been allegedly listed with a 121W adaptor, signalling that it might support 120W fast charging. If this is true, it would be a significant upgrade over its supposed predecessor, which only supports 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

Previously, the OnePlus 15 was believed to support only 100W fast charging, just like its predecessor, contrary to the latest development. Earlier leaks also hint that the handset might pack a 7,000mAh or higher-capacity battery. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13 was launched with a 6,000mAh battery pack.

The OnePlus 15 was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website with a different model number, PLK110. The phone was reportedly tested with an octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset, sporting six efficiency (3.63GHz) and two performance (4.61GHz) cores.

This is in line with earlier leaks, which claimed that the OnePlus 15 would be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC, said to be the company's next flagship chip. In comparison, the OnePlus 13 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, paired with an Adreno 830 GPU, and features up to 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 built-in storage.

While the phone might come with an upgraded chipset, battery, and charging speed, reports have suggested that it might feature the same 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup as the OnePlus 13. However, the Chinese smartphone maker is rumoured to use a proprietary image engine for the first time, instead of the Hasselblad-tuned camera module. Moreover, the rear camera island might also be square, redesigned from the circular rear camera module seen on earlier OnePlus models.

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15 battery, OnePlus 15 specifications, OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13 specifications, OnePlus
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
First Look: Inside Apple Koregaon Park, Pune's Brand New Apple Store
Google NotebookLM Gets Four New Audio Overviews Formats With New AI Voices

Related Stories

OnePlus 15 Listed on a Certification Website, Likely to Support 120W Fast Charging: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Neo Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Imminent Launch
  2. This iPhone 17 Model Will Reportedly Get More Expensive
  3. A Hidden Mantle "Sandwich" May Be What Really Holds Up the Himalayas
  4. iPhone 17 Pro Max Redesigned Camera Module, Foldable iPhone Timeline Leaked
  5. Redmi 15 5G, Note 14 Pro Prices Dropped During Diwali With Xiaomi Sale
  6. YouTube Reportedly Cracks Down on Premium Family Plan Sharing
  7. ChatGPT Down: Thousands of Users Report Issues Accessing the AI Chatbot
  8. India Tops Crypto Adoption Index For Third Year In A Row
  9. Here's When Your Google Home Device Will Get Smarter With Gemini AI
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Accessories Leaked Ahead of September 4 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. IFA 2025: Acer Predator Helios 18P AI (2025) Launched Alongside Refreshed Orion, Nitro Series Laptops
  2. India Tops Global Crypto Adoption Index for Third Consecutive Year
  3. Acer Swift Air 16 With Up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 CPU Launched Alongside Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 at IFA 2025
  4. Amazon Launches AI-Powered Lens Live Feature With Ability to Scan Products, Show Real-Time Matches
  5. iPhone 17 Pro to Get More Expensive This Year; No Price Hike for iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max: Report
  6. Motorola Edge 60 Neo Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Imminent Launch
  7. Google Home Devices Confirmed to Get Gemini AI Integration Soon; Company Reveals Release Timeline
  8. ChatGPT Down: Thousands of Users Report Issues Accessing the AI Chatbot, OpenAI Responds
  9. Bitcoin Holds Near 110,800 as ETF Inflows and Rate-Cut Steadies Market
  10. Take-Two Came Close to Buying Cancelled Perfect Dark Reboot From Xbox Before Talks Collapsed: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »