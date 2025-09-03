OnePlus 15, the supposed successor to last year's OnePlus 13, has reportedly been spotted on a certification website ahead of its much-anticipated debut. The alleged listing reveals the charging speed of the upcoming handset. Recent leaks suggest that the OnePlus 15 might be equipped with this year's flagship Snapdragon chip. The handset was recently also spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website, hinting at its performance. While the phone might carry a similar camera configuration as the OnePlus 13, the smartphone maker is expected to equip it with a self-developed image engine.

OnePlus 15 Could Come With Faster Charging Support

A OnePlus smartphone, with the model number CPH2747, has been spotted on the IECEE certification website. XpertPick reports that the model number belongs to the upcoming OnePlus 15. The handset has been allegedly listed with a 121W adaptor, signalling that it might support 120W fast charging. If this is true, it would be a significant upgrade over its supposed predecessor, which only supports 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

Previously, the OnePlus 15 was believed to support only 100W fast charging, just like its predecessor, contrary to the latest development. Earlier leaks also hint that the handset might pack a 7,000mAh or higher-capacity battery. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13 was launched with a 6,000mAh battery pack.

The OnePlus 15 was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website with a different model number, PLK110. The phone was reportedly tested with an octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset, sporting six efficiency (3.63GHz) and two performance (4.61GHz) cores.

This is in line with earlier leaks, which claimed that the OnePlus 15 would be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC, said to be the company's next flagship chip. In comparison, the OnePlus 13 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, paired with an Adreno 830 GPU, and features up to 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 built-in storage.

While the phone might come with an upgraded chipset, battery, and charging speed, reports have suggested that it might feature the same 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup as the OnePlus 13. However, the Chinese smartphone maker is rumoured to use a proprietary image engine for the first time, instead of the Hasselblad-tuned camera module. Moreover, the rear camera island might also be square, redesigned from the circular rear camera module seen on earlier OnePlus models.