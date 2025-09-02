OnePlus 15 is said to be the Chinese smartphone maker's next handset, and it is expected to be the sucessor to last year's OnePlus 13 model. The company is reportedly planning to equip the handset with an in-house image engine. However, it is still expected to arrive with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, just like its predecessor. This comes soon after an alleged render of the smartphone previously appeared online, suggesting that it might come with a redesigned rear camera module.

OnePlus 15 Camera Specifications (Expected)

SmartPrix reports that the Chinese smartphone maker is planning to equip the OnePlus 15 with a self-developed image engine for the first time, which could improve the photo and video processing capabilities of the handset. This is said to be the result of years of research and development.

OnePlus' alleged proprietary camera engine will reportedly integrate advanced algorithms to offer enhanced performance in low-light conditions, while also producing more accurate skin tones and dynamic range. The OnePlus 15 was earlier said to feature a 50-megapixel triple-rear camera setup. The firm's new image platform could work with the above-mentioned camera configuration.

If this is true, the report added, then the OnePlus and Hasselblad's 4.5-year partnership might come into question, while helping the Chinese phone maker achieve self-reliance. The two companies have collaborated since the OnePlus 9 to bring advanced colour tuning for the cameras of its smartphones. However, the report suggests that might not be the case anymore.

A recent leak suggested that the OnePlus 15 could come with a square rear camera island, hinting that the firm might be moving away from the circular camera design that was used on the OnePlus 13. However, this is not the first time that the camera specifications of the handset have leaked online. It was earlier said to feature the same 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup as its predecessor. Moreover, it might be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset.

The phone is also said to sport a 6.78-inch flat LTPO display with 1.5K resolution and up to 165Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 15 might come with a 7,000mAh or higher-capacity battery pack, along with 100W wired fast charging support.