Oppo Find X9 Ultra Tipped to Debut With 200-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera

Oppo Find X9 Ultra will likely come with a second 50-megapixel “super periscope” sensor that could support up to 10x optical zoom.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 May 2025 16:31 IST
Oppo Find X9 Ultra Tipped to Debut With 200-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo X8 Ultra (pictured) carries a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700 3x telephoto camera

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9 Ultra may launch in early 2026
  • The handset may feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC
  • The Oppo Find X9 series may also include base, Plus and Pro variants
Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to arrive as a successor to the Oppo Find X8 Ultra, which was unveiled in China in April this year. A recent leak has hinted at the probable camera specifications of the purported smartphone. It may come with four rear cameras, including two periscope shooters. The Oppo Find X9 lineup is expected to comprise four smartphones, according to recent reports. Apart from the Ultra variant, the series may have a base, a Plus and a Pro version.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Camera, Other Features

The purported Oppo Find X9 Ultra could sport a 200-megapixel primary camera with a large sensor, according to a Weibo post by Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) that has since been edited (via Gizmochina). The tipster claimed that the rear camera unit will include another 200-megapixel sensor paired with a periscope telephoto, which may also have macro capabilities. 

The tipster added that the rear camera setup of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will include a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a second 50-megapixel “super periscope” telephoto camera, which is tipped to support up to 10x optical zoom.

The current Oppo Find X8 Ultra model is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, and features a Hasselblad-tuned rear camera unit. The setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 ultrawide camera, a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700 3x telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 6x periscope telephoto camera, and a 2-megapixel spectral sensor. On the front, the Find X8 Ultra carries a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The purported Find X9 Ultra  is said to be equipped with a chipset with the model number SM8850. This suggests that the rumoured Ultra model will likely be powered by Qualcomm's yet unannounced Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset. The phone may not launch this year and could arrive in select markets in early 2026.

The rest of the Oppo Find X9 series, including the Find X9, Find X9+ and Find X9 Pro, may launch in October, if the company's previous launch schedules are any indication. The phones could be powered by MediaTek's yet-to-be-announced Dimensity 9500 chipset.

An older leak suggested that the Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Plus and Find X9 Pro could come with 6.3-inch, 6.59-inch, and 6.78-inch 1.5K flat displays, respectively. The company may also use LIPO (low-injection pressure over-moulding) technology for these phones to minimise bezel sizes. They have been tipped to get triple rear camera units, including a periscope telephoto sensor.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Features, Oppo Find X9 Series, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Oppo Find X9 Ultra Tipped to Debut With 200-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera
