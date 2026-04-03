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Oppo Find X9 Ultra Leaked Image Reveals Design; Tipped to Feature 7,050mAh Battery

Oppo will launch the Find X9 Ultra in China and global markets on April 21.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 April 2026 14:00 IST
Oppo Find X9 Ultra Leaked Image Reveals Design; Tipped to Feature 7,050mAh Battery

Oppo Find X9 Ultra is the purported successor to the Find X8 Ultra (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Leaked image reveals leather-like textured finish with a dual-tone design
  • It may support 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging
  • The handset is scheduled to be launched on April 21
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Oppo Find X9 Ultra is scheduled for launch later this month. The phone will be unveiled in China and global markets on the same day. Ahead of its anticipated debut, a recently surfaced image of the upcoming handset provides a closer look at the redesigned rear panel and its overall design. Separately, a tipster has leaked battery and charging specifications of the Find X9 Ultra.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Image Surfaces

The leaked image of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra on Weibo suggests it will retain a large circular camera module, similar to its predecessor. However, its layout may be refreshed. Based on the image, the camera deco features a bold outer circular ring that dominates the rear panel. The lens arrangement inside, meanwhile, adopts an asymmetrical layout within a rounded rectangular black island.

The rear panel appears to feature a leather-like textured finish with a dual-tone design at the bottom. The LED flash is positioned at the top corner, alongside Hasselblad and Oppo branding.

In a separate development, tipster Digital Chat Station shared additional hardware details of the upcoming handset. Based on the leak, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra may pack a 7,050mAh battery, with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. It is also said to feature a bionic vibration motor and symmetrical dual speakers.

We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of the Find X9 Ultra, which is scheduled for April 21 in China and the global markets.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

Reports suggest that Find X9 Ultra will sport a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is likely to offer IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The handset may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

For optics, it is teased to be equipped with a Hasselblad-tuned rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel telephoto camera offering up to 10x optical zoom. The Find X9 Ultra will reportedly pack a 7,050mAh battery. It could support 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

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Further reading: Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Ultra specifications, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launch, Oppo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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