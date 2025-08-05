The Oppo K13 Turbo series will be launched in India next week, the company announced on Tuesday. The upcoming lineup made its debut in China in July and comprises two models — Oppo K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro. Their Indian counterparts are confirmed to feature built-in centrifugal fans as an active cooling measure. According to the company, the Pro model will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. The Oppo K13 Turbo series is teased to support several artificial intelligence (AI)-backed features.

Oppo K13 Turbo series is set to be launched in India on August 11 at 12pm IST. While pricing details currently remain under wraps, the brand has teased it to be available under Rs. 40,000.

Flipkart has put up a dedicated microsite for the launch of the handsets, which suggests that they might be offered via the e-commerce platform, alongside the Oppo India Store.

Oppo K13 Turbo Series Features (Confirmed)

In the days leading up to the launch, the China-based company has been teasing several details about the Oppo K13 Turbo series. Both phones are confirmed to come with active and passive cooling units. There is a centrifugal fan built in, which uses 0.1mm blades and spins at 18,000 rpm. It is said to be an active cooling measure for efficient heat dissipation, as it moves air through the phone's chassis.

For passive thermal management, the Oppo K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro will get a 7,000 sq mm vapour chamber and a 19,000 sq mm graphite layer.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC on the Pro model is claimed to deliver 31 percent improvement in CPU and 49 percent in GPU performance compared to the previous generation. Further, there is also an NPU on the handset which has been optimised for low-power tasks. Consequently, the Oppo K13 Turbo will arrive with support for Gemini features, such as text summarisation, smart suggestions, and on-screen awareness. It is said to have Wi-Fi 7, 5G, and Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity features.

Moving on to the Oppo K13 Turbo, it is teased to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset. The company claims a 41 percent improvement in multi-core performance along with a 40 percent decrease in energy consumption. The SoC is paired with an Arm G720 MC7 GPU, which is said to achieve a 25 percent higher peak graphics performance and sustained FPS under heavy load.

Oppo will also equip the K13 Turbo with an NPU 880 with a claimed 40 percent better AI efficiency. This is expected to enable AI-backed abilities such as real-time voice recognition, scene optimisation, and smart enhancements across the system.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.