Realme C55 India Price, Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Leaked Ahead of March 21 Launch

Realme C55 is tipped to be offered in rainforest, rainy night, and sunshower colour options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 March 2023 12:27 IST
Realme C55 India Price, Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Leaked Ahead of March 21 Launch

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C55 will be launched in India on March 21 at 12:30 pm IST

Highlights
  • Realme C55 was unveiled in Indonesia in the first week of March
  • The Indonesian variant has a 5,000mAh battery
  • Realme C55 features a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC

Realme C55 price in India along with RAM and storage configurations have been leaked online ahead of its official launch in the country on March 21. The C-series smartphone is tipped to come in three RAM and storage options with up to 8GB of onboard memory and a maximum of 128GB storage. The Realme C55 could be offered in three colour options - rainforest, rainy night, and sunshower. The handset originally debuted in Indonesia earlier this month. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SUPERVOOC charging.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) tweeted the alleged India price details and specifications of the Realme C55 on Tuesday. As per the leak, the smartphone could be offered in three RAM and storage variants — 4GB + 64GB, 4GB +128GB, and 8GB + 128GB in India. Further, the tipster suggests that the upcoming phone will be available in rainforest, rainy night, and sunshower colour options. The new Realme smartphone could be priced between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 20,000.

The Realme C55 was launched in Indonesia earlier this month in Rainy Night and Sunshower shades with a starting price tag of IDR 2,499,000 (roughly Rs. 13,300) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top need model with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at IDR 2,999,000 (roughly Rs. 16,000). It will be launched in India on March 21 at 12:30 pm IST.

Realme C55 specifications

The Realme C55 variant launched in Indonesia runs on Android 13 with Realme UI skin on top and features a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is backed by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It includes a Mini Capsule feature that resembles the Dynamic Island of the iPhone 14 Pro series.

For optics, the Realme C55 has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8-megapixel camera. It carries a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SUPERVOOC Charging.

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Realme C55, Realme C55 Price, Realme C55 Price in India, Realme C55 Specifications, Realme
