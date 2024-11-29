Realme GT 7 Pro was unveiled in India on November 26 and went on sale in the country for the first time today. The company has now confirmed the availability details and launch offers. The smartphone comes with Qualcomm's latest octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and a 5,800mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging. Notably, the phone was initially introduced in China on November 4 with a larger 6,500mAh battery.

Realme GT 7 Pro Price in India, Launch Offers

Realme GT 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 16GB + 512GB variant is listed at Rs. 65,999. It is now available for purchase via Amazon, Realme India website and select offline stores across the country.

The Realme GT 7 Pro can be purchased at Rs. 56,999 including bank offers. Online buyers can avail of up to 12 months of no-cost EMI options and a year of free broken screen insurance.

Aside from these benefits, customers who purchase the Realme GT 7 Pro offline, can get up to 24-month instalment options and two years of warranty. The phone is offered in Galaxy Grey and Mars Orange shades.

Realme GT 7 Pro Specifications, Features

The Realme GT 7 Pro sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ support. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 skin on top.

For optics, the Realme GT 7 Pro has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto shooter, and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera at the back. For selfies and video calls it is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Realme GT 7 Pro carries a 5,800mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. It is claimed to charge the phone from zero to 100 percent in just 30 minutes. For security, it has an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The handset comes with an IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance. It measures 162.45 x 76.89 x 8.55mm in size and weighs about 222g.

