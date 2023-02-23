Realme GT Neo 5 was officially launched on February 9, 2023. The smartphone that arrived as a successor to the Realme GT Neo 3, featured 240W fast charging, which is claimed to the world's fastest. The handset will be showcased at the Mobile World Congress 2023, which is due to be held at the end of February. Now, a lite version of the smartphone is being tipped to arrive with downgraded specifications, which could make the Realme Neo GT 5 Lite version available at a lower price point than the vanilla Realme GT Neo 5.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station's post on Chinese microblogging website Weibo, Realme is gearing up to launch a new midrange lite version of the Realme GT Neo 5, which could be called Realme GT Neo 5 Youth or Lite. The tipster suggests that the upcoming midrange smartphone will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC instead of the flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC seen on the Realme GT Neo 5.

The tipster also suggests that the Realme GT Neo 5 Youth or Lite edition will feature a 1.5K resolution flexible straight screen that sports a centered single-hole design. The rear camera setup on the handset is expected to be led by a 64-megapixel OV64M super matrix module. It could be accompanied by an LED flash, with the arrangement looking similar to the Realme GT Neo 5, expect for the RGB strip and the transparent cover, which could be emitted on the new variant.

As mentioned previously, the Realme GT Neo 5 was headlined by its battery charging capabilities. The smartphone launched with a battery capacity of 5,000mAh and support for 240W fast charging, which the company claims is the fastest charging featured on any smartphone in the world. The Realme GT Neo 5 Youth edition, however, is being tipped to feature a slightly larger 5,500mAh battery with only 100W fast charging support.

The tipster, however, did not reveal the expected price point, additional specifications, and launch timeline of the purported Realme GT Neo 5 Youth edition. It is also important to note that Realme has not provided any official confirmation around the rumoured smartphone.

