Realme is all set to expand its GT series of smartphones with Realme GT 3. The company has confirmed the launch date via a teaser poster. The successor to Relame GT 2 will debut at Mobile World Congress 2023 on February 28. While the company hasn't revealed any key specifications, except the 240W fast charging capacity, speculation and leaks surrounding the handset's debut have already been doing the rounds for a while now. The upcoming Realme GT 3 is tipped to be a global variant of the Realme GT Neo 5, which was launched earlier this month in China.

In a poster shared on Twitter, Realme has confirmed that the Realme GT 3 will be launched globally at MWC 2023 on February 28. The event will take place in Barcelona. The poster also reveals that the phone will come with 240W fast charging support, similar to the Realme GT Neo 5 that was launched earlier this month.

Though the company has been tight-lipped on the specifications and features of the upcoming handset, the phone is rumored to be a global variant of Realme GT Neo 5 and hence, is expected to carry the same features as the recently released handset. If that is the case, Realme GT 3 will likely come with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM. For software support, the phone will likely run Android 13 out-of-the-box.

The Realme GT Neo 5 also comes with a flat AMOLED screen with a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz. So, expect the same display to make its way to Realme GT3. Additionally, it is speculated to ship with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and the Turbo RAW feature.

The upcoming Realme GT 3 will succeed Realme GT 2 which was unveiled last year. Realme has had a busy 2023 so far. Besides the Realme GT Neo 5, the Chinese manufacturer also launched a special edition of the Realme 10 Pro last week. The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition features Coca-Cola branding, a customised UI with redesigned app icons, bubbly notifications, and a classic Coca-Cola ringtone.

