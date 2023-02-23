Technology News

iPhone 15 Could Get Larger 6.2-Inch Display, Dynamic Island, More: Report

iPhone 15 models are said to continue using a dual rear camera setup.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 February 2023 13:37 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple launched the iPhone 14 series in September 2022

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 series said to come with USB-Type C
  • They are expected to launch by the end of 2023
  • iPhone 15 Pro model is said to carry the 'Ultra' moniker

iPhone 15 series of smartphones is expected to launch later this year. The series will likely include four models - the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The devices are expected to have a display size similar to their iPhone 14 series counterparts. This time, however, the iPhone 15 Pro model is expected to bear the 'Ultra' moniker. Now, thanks to a new report, the base iPhone 15 model's specifications and design have leaked online.

According to a 9to5Mac report, iPhone 15 design renders obtained from 3D CAD files suggest multiple new features for the upcoming iPhone. The renders cited in the report suggest that the iPhone 15 will no longer have a notch, but will feature a Dynamic Island that debuted on the iPhone 14 Pro models last year. The Dynamic Island comprised of an oval-shaped cutout at the top of the display that covers up the front camera and Face ID sensors.

The report adds that the iPhone 15 will be equipped with a USB-Type C charging port. According to the report, Apple is expected to stick with the traditional dual camera setup for the standard iPhone 15 lineup. The third camera and LiDAR appear to only be available on iPhone 15 Pro models.

Finally, the iPhone 15 will likely feature a display size of 6.2-inch, the report suggests, which is slightly bigger than the current base model iPhone 14. The display resolution and refresh rate are currently unknown, but are expected to be similar to those of the iPhone 14 models.

Capacitive buttons, which were rumoured to be featured in certain iPhone models this year, were missing from the CAD files, the report noted, adding that the capacitive buttons appear exclusively on the iPhone 15 Pro models, as the iPhone 15 retains physical buttons.

