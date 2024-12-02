A new Nothing smartphone recently appeared on a popular benchmarking website. The handset is expected to be a successor to the Nothing Phone 2. Although the company has not yet announced any details about the upcoming Nothing Phone 3, we caught a brief glimpse of it in a Nothing OS 3.0 update video earlier this year. The base model is expected to be accompanied by a Pro or a Plus variant. Now, a new leak claims that the UK-based OEM is currently working on three new smartphones. The tipster hints at the probable launch timeline of the products as well.

New Nothing Phones (Expected)

An X post from tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) suggests that Nothing is currently working on three new smartphones, all of which are expected to be unveiled in the first half of 2025. The tipster did not add any other details about the purported handsets, nor did they suggest any likely monikers.

From previous reports, we can expect a base Nothing Phone 3 model, alongside a Pro or a Plus variant. Speculations online claim that the third option could be the Nothing Phone 3a. The latter is said to succeed the Nothing Phone 2a, which was introduced globally in March this year.

A Nothing handset, expected to be the Nothing Phone 3, appeared on Geekbench recently with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, an Adreno 810 GPU, Android 15 and 8GB RAM support. Previous leaks suggested the phone may launch with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. It is expected to get a 6.5-inch screen.

The rumoured Nothing Phone 3 Plus option, which could carry the Nothing Phone 3 Pro moniker, has been tipped to get a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset and a 6.7-inch display.

The base version of the Nothing Phone 3 will reportedly carry the codename Arcanine and be priced at $599 (roughly Rs. 50,500), while the Pro variant is said to get the codename Hisuian and cost $699 (roughly Rs. 58,900).