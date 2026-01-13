Technology News
Realme P Series Phone With 10,000mAh Battery Spotted on BIS Website; Could Launch in India Soon

Will Realme’s mysterious RMX5107 smartphone launch as the company's first handset with a 10,000mAh battery?

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 January 2026 16:49 IST
Realme P Series Phone With 10,000mAh Battery Spotted on BIS Website; Could Launch in India Soon

Realme P4x 5G was the last P series smartphone from the company to launch in India.

Highlights
  • Realme P4x 5G was recently launched in India
  • Realme’s rumoured P series phone could launch later this month
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Realme P4x 5G was launched in India by the Chinese smartphone maker in December 2025. The smartphone is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery and 45W wired fast charging support. However, the tech firm is reportedly planning to bring another smartphone to India as part of its P series. The unspecified handset is said to be launched in India later this month, as it has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. It is said to pack a significantly larger battery than the Realme P4x 5G.

Realme's Next P Series Phone Could Launch in India in January

In a post on X, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsygesh) claims that an unspecified Realme smartphone, with the model number RMX5107, has received BIS approval. He claims that the phone will be launched in the country by the end of January, which means that its arrival could be a few weeks away.

The handset is expected to be equipped with a 10,000mAh battery, which is said to be the biggest cell on a Realme phone in India. However, the tech firm has yet to confirm the presence of such a phone. More details about it are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Recently, a Realme phone with the same model had appeared on Telegram with the same battery capacity. The handset was reportedly spotted with the Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0. An image of the phone's About Device page in the settings menu had also been leaked, which suggested that it could feature 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

If this is true, then the rumoured Realme P series phone would launch in India with a significantly larger battery than the Realme P4x 5G, which was unveiled in the country in December 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 15,499 for the base variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

The Realme P4x 5G packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. An octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, which is built on a 6nm process, powers the smartphone. The Realme P4x 5G carries a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel secondary camera.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Realme P4x 5G, Realme P Series, Realme
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
