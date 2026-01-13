Realme P4x 5G was launched in India by the Chinese smartphone maker in December 2025. The smartphone is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery and 45W wired fast charging support. However, the tech firm is reportedly planning to bring another smartphone to India as part of its P series. The unspecified handset is said to be launched in India later this month, as it has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. It is said to pack a significantly larger battery than the Realme P4x 5G.

Realme's Next P Series Phone Could Launch in India in January

In a post on X, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsygesh) claims that an unspecified Realme smartphone, with the model number RMX5107, has received BIS approval. He claims that the phone will be launched in the country by the end of January, which means that its arrival could be a few weeks away.

New realme P series phone passed BIS..



Launch by January end... Expected to pack a 10,000mAh battery



realme is launching their biggest battery phone till date before OnePlus...



— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) January 13, 2026

The handset is expected to be equipped with a 10,000mAh battery, which is said to be the biggest cell on a Realme phone in India. However, the tech firm has yet to confirm the presence of such a phone. More details about it are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Recently, a Realme phone with the same model had appeared on Telegram with the same battery capacity. The handset was reportedly spotted with the Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0. An image of the phone's About Device page in the settings menu had also been leaked, which suggested that it could feature 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

If this is true, then the rumoured Realme P series phone would launch in India with a significantly larger battery than the Realme P4x 5G, which was unveiled in the country in December 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 15,499 for the base variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

The Realme P4x 5G packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. An octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, which is built on a 6nm process, powers the smartphone. The Realme P4x 5G carries a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel secondary camera.