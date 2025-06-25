Redmi is set to introduce a new colour variant of the Redmi Note 14 Pro series in India shortly. The announcement regarding the new colour variant of Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ was made on social media. Initially launched in December last year, the Redmi Note 14 Pro series is available in three colour options. The Redmi Note 14 Pro model runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra SoC, while the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC. Both phones get triple rear camera units and an IP68-rated build.

The Xiaomi sub-brand will unveil a new Champagne Gold colour variant of the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ and Redmi Note 14 Pro in India on July 1 at 12pm. The company has shared a poster on X showcasing the Redmi Note 14 Pro series in the new shade.

A new wave of celebration is here. 🥂



Introducing #ChampagneGold in the #RedmiNote14ProSeries, crafted to turn heads, designed to impress.



Luxury, sparkle, and elegance. All bottled in a brand new shade.



Launching on 1st July.

Get notified: https://t.co/rIdhllZoZt pic.twitter.com/Dr9Dheczn1 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) June 25, 2025

Redmi has also created a dedicated landing page on its India website that teases the arrival of the Champagne Gold colour variant of the Note 14 Pro series. The new colour variant will join Spectre Blue, Phantom Purple, and Titan Black shades, which have been available in the country since the phone's initial launch in December 2024.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+, Redmi Note 14 Pro Price, Specifications

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ was launched with a price tag of Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model, whereas the Redmi Note 14 Pro had a starting price of Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB trim. The new Champagne Gold colour variant is expected to arrive with the same pricing and hardware specifications as other available colour variants.

Both Redmi Note 14 Pro+ and Redmi Note 14 Pro have a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The former runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, while the latter has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor under the hood. They have a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. On the front, the handsets boast a 20-megapixel sensor.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro series is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is backed by a 6,200mAh battery with 90W fast charging support, while the Redmi Note 14 Pro houses a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.