Samsung Galaxy M07 has been listed on Amazon India ahead of a launch announcement from the company. The listing reveals the Samsung Galaxy M07 price in India as well as its specifications. The Galaxy M07 features a 6.7-inch display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor. It is expected to debut as an entry-level smartphone and features a dual rear camera setup. The Galaxy M07 has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It will get six Android updates and six years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy M07 Price

Amazon India has listed the Samsung Galaxy M07 with a price tag of Rs. 6,999 for the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The listing for the smartphone suggests it will come in a black colourway, and there is currently no mention of other options.

Shoppers with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card can avail up to five percent cashback while buying the Samsung Galaxy M07 from Amazon. Additionally, payments made through SBI Cards can get up to Rs. 325 discounts. EMI options start at Rs. 339. Exchange offers are capped at Rs. 6,600.

The Samsung Galaxy M07 is also listed on the company's India website as well. The listing, however, doesn't include the pricing or availability details of the device.

Samsung Galaxy M07 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M07 runs on Android 15 based One UI 7.0 and is confirmed to receive six major Android OS updates and security updates. The handset features a 6.7-inch HD+ (720×1600 Pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and 260ppi pixel density. It runs on an octa core MediaTek Helio G99 chipset alongside 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy M07

Photo Credit: Amazon

For optics, the Galaxy M07 has a dual rear camera unit featuring 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the handset boasts 8-megapixel front facing camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy M07 include Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port. It has a IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Sensors onboard are accelerometer, side mounted fingerprint sensor, light sensor and proximity sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M07 features a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It measures 167.4×77.4×7.6mm and weighs 184g.

