Samsung Galaxy M07 With 5,000mAh Battery Listed on Amazon Ahead of Launch: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M07 is confirmed to receive six major Android OS updates and security updates.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 September 2025 13:48 IST
Samsung Galaxy M07 With 5,000mAh Battery Listed on Amazon Ahead of Launch: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy M07 listing suggests it will arrive in a black colourway

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M07 runs on MediaTek Helio G99 chipset
  • Samsung Galaxy M07 has a dual rear camera unit
  • It has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance
Samsung Galaxy M07 has been listed on Amazon India ahead of a launch announcement from the company. The listing reveals the Samsung Galaxy M07 price in India as well as its specifications. The Galaxy M07 features a 6.7-inch display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor. It is expected to debut as an entry-level smartphone and features a dual rear camera setup. The Galaxy M07 has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It will get six Android updates and six years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy M07 Price

Amazon India has listed the Samsung Galaxy M07 with a price tag of Rs. 6,999 for the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The listing for the smartphone suggests it will come in a black colourway, and there is currently no mention of other options.

Shoppers with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card can avail up to five percent cashback while buying the Samsung Galaxy M07 from Amazon. Additionally, payments made through SBI Cards can get up to Rs. 325 discounts. EMI options start at Rs. 339. Exchange offers are capped at Rs. 6,600. 

The Samsung Galaxy M07 is also listed on the company's India website as well. The listing, however, doesn't include the pricing or availability details of the device.

Samsung Galaxy M07 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M07 runs on Android 15 based One UI 7.0 and is confirmed to receive six major Android OS updates and security updates. The handset features a 6.7-inch HD+ (720×1600 Pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and 260ppi pixel density. It runs on an octa core MediaTek Helio G99 chipset alongside 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

samsung galaxy m07 amazon Samsung Galaxy M07

Samsung Galaxy M07
Photo Credit: Amazon

 

For optics, the Galaxy M07 has a dual rear camera unit featuring 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the handset boasts 8-megapixel front facing camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy M07 include Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port. It has a IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Sensors onboard are accelerometer, side mounted fingerprint sensor, light sensor and proximity sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M07 features a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It measures 167.4×77.4×7.6mm and weighs 184g.

Samsung Galaxy M07

Samsung Galaxy M07

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M07, Samsung Galaxy M07 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy M07 Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy M07 With 5,000mAh Battery Listed on Amazon Ahead of Launch: Price, Specifications
