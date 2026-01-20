Technology News
Vivo X200T India Launch Date Announced; Will Feature Dimensity 9400+ SoC, 50-Megapixel Zeiss Cameras

Vivo X200T will run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 software.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 January 2026 12:44 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Like other models in the X200 family, the Vivo X200T is also confirmed to have Zeiss optics

Vivo X200T will be launched in India this month, the company announced on Tuesday. It will arrive as the latest addition to the brand's X200 lineup that was introduced in 2024, joining the existing Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro models. Alongside, the company has also confirmed several of its features. It will be equipped with 50-megapixel cameras with Zeiss optics. Powering the Vivo X200T will be MediaTek's Dimensity 9400+ chipset, running on the latest Android 16-based software.

Vivo X200T India Launch Date

In a press note, the company announced that the Vivo X200T will be launched in India on January 27 at 12pm IST. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart, the Vivo India store, and other offline retail stores across the country.

Confirming its launch, Vivo announced that its upcoming handset will be equipped with 50-megapixel cameras co-engineered with Zeiss. The Vivo X200T will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor, which sits below the Dimensity 9500 SoC that powers the current flagship Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro models.

Notably, both the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro are powered by the Dimensity 9400 chipset. The company has also announced that its upcoming smartphone will run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6, which was introduced with the Vivo X300 series in December 2025.

