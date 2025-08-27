Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy M07 4G Could Debut With a 5,000mAh Battery, Other Specifications Leaked Online

Samsung Galaxy M07 4G Could Debut With a 5,000mAh Battery, Other Specifications Leaked Online

Samsung Galaxy M07 4G could come with a dual-rear camera setup.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 August 2025 17:41 IST
Samsung Galaxy M07 4G Could Debut With a 5,000mAh Battery, Other Specifications Leaked Online

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M07 4G might not see a battery upgrade over the Galaxy M06 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M07 4G is said to be a budget phone
  • Samsung Galaxy M06 5G was launched in India earlier this year
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M06 5G was launched in India in March 2025 as a budget smartphone. Now, the company could be gearing up to launch another budget-friendly phone, dubbed Galaxy M07 4G. The key specifications, along with the expected price range of the handset in India, have surfaced online. The latest leak suggests that it might not see a battery upgrade over the Galaxy M06 5G, while also offering the same charging speed as its predecessor with 5G connectivity. Moreover, it could feature a dual-rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy M07 Price in India, Specifications (Expected)

According to a report by SmartPrix, the Samsung Galaxy M07 4G, price in India could range between Rs. 8,000 and Rs. 9,000. This is slightly lower than the launch price of the Galaxy M06 5G in India, costing Rs. 9,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 10,999 for the top-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

The Samsung Galaxy M07 4G is reportedly equipped with a 6.7-inch LCD screen featuring HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) resolution, 260ppi pixel density, and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It might run Android 15 out of the box. The South Korean tech giant might promise to offer up to six generations of Android updates.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy M07 4G is expected to feature a dual-rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel secondary lens. On the front, the phone could feature an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone will reportedly feature 1080p video recording capabilities as well. Additionally, it might pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy M07 4G will reportedly be rated IP54 for dust and splash resistance. For security, it could feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The budget handset is also said to feature stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack, while measuring 7.6mm in thickness.

If the above information is accurate, it might have similar display, camera, and battery specifications as the Samsung Galaxy M06 5G. However, the latter is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage, while being 8mm in thickness.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M07 4G, Samsung Galaxy M07 4G price in India, Samsung Galaxy M07 4G specifications, Samsung Galaxy M07 4G launch in India, Samsung Galaxy M06 5G, Samsung Galaxy M06 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy M06 5G specifications, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Tensor G5 Benchmarks Reportedly Show Pixel 10 Pro XL with Weak CPU and Poor GPU Performance
Samsung Galaxy M07 4G Could Debut With a 5,000mAh Battery, Other Specifications Leaked Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top Discounts on Smartphones in Flipkart Month End Mobile Festival Sale
  2. The Science of Sleep: How Samsung is Personalizing Rest for Better Days ft Galaxy Watch8 Series
  3. Realme Unveils 15,000mAh Battery Phone, Chill Fan Phone Concepts
  4. Airtel Offers Free Data and Calls to Customers Impacted by Floods
  5. The Standard iPhone 17 Could Come in Six Colour Options
  6. From iPhone 15 to Series 10: Apple Event May Mark End for These Products
  7. Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Debut Date Confirmed: These Phones Will be Updated First
  8. Hisense UX ULED RGB-MiniLED TVs With Up to 116-Inch Displays Debut in India
  9. Tensor G5 Benchmarks Show Pixel 10 Pro XL with Weak CPU Performance
  10. Gemini's New AI Image Model Lets You Edit Your Outfit and Background
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M07 4G Could Debut With a 5,000mAh Battery, Other Specifications Leaked Online
  2. Tensor G5 Benchmarks Reportedly Show Pixel 10 Pro XL with Weak CPU and Poor GPU Performance
  3. Airtel Offers Free Data, Calls and Roaming to Customers Impacted by Floods across Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh
  4. iPhone 17 Series Colours Leaked Ahead of September 9 Launch; Could Come in Green, Pink, Light Blue, and More Colours
  5. Market Recovers as Bitcoin, Ethereum See ETF Inflows
  6. Anthropic Tests Claude Extension for Google Chrome That Can Complete Certain Tasks Within the Browser
  7. Vivo Y500 With Dimensity 7300 SoC Listed on China Telecom Website: Report
  8. Huawei Mate XTs Extraordinary Master Set to Launch in China on September 4; Specifications Tipped
  9. Apple Executives Reportedly Have a Disagreement About AI Acquisition Deals
  10. Google Introduces Gemini Nano Banana, a New AI Image Model With Improved Character Consistency
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »