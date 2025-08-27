Samsung Galaxy M06 5G was launched in India in March 2025 as a budget smartphone. Now, the company could be gearing up to launch another budget-friendly phone, dubbed Galaxy M07 4G. The key specifications, along with the expected price range of the handset in India, have surfaced online. The latest leak suggests that it might not see a battery upgrade over the Galaxy M06 5G, while also offering the same charging speed as its predecessor with 5G connectivity. Moreover, it could feature a dual-rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy M07 Price in India, Specifications (Expected)

According to a report by SmartPrix, the Samsung Galaxy M07 4G, price in India could range between Rs. 8,000 and Rs. 9,000. This is slightly lower than the launch price of the Galaxy M06 5G in India, costing Rs. 9,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 10,999 for the top-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

The Samsung Galaxy M07 4G is reportedly equipped with a 6.7-inch LCD screen featuring HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) resolution, 260ppi pixel density, and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It might run Android 15 out of the box. The South Korean tech giant might promise to offer up to six generations of Android updates.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy M07 4G is expected to feature a dual-rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel secondary lens. On the front, the phone could feature an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone will reportedly feature 1080p video recording capabilities as well. Additionally, it might pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy M07 4G will reportedly be rated IP54 for dust and splash resistance. For security, it could feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The budget handset is also said to feature stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack, while measuring 7.6mm in thickness.

If the above information is accurate, it might have similar display, camera, and battery specifications as the Samsung Galaxy M06 5G. However, the latter is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage, while being 8mm in thickness.