  Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 in India Announced; Offers on iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24, and More Teased

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 in India Announced; Offers on iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24, and More Teased

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, customers can avail instant bank discounts with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank Card transactions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 1 September 2025 14:08 IST
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 in India Announced; Offers on iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24, and More Teased

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale will kick off alongside Amazon's Great Indian Festival

Highlights
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 in India is set to commence soon
  • Discounts will be offered on iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24 and more
  • Shoppers are expected to benefit from no-cost EMI offers, bank discounts
Flipkart has announced its biggest festival sale in India. Dubbed the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, the e-commerce giant will offer lucrative deals on a wide range of products across various categories. Smartphones, tablets, wearables, laptops, TVs, home appliances, and other electronics are expected to be offered at considerably lower prices than their usual market rates. Considering the price cuts, bank offers, and other deals, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 is a great avenue for clearing your wishlist and purchasing all of the products you desire.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025

Flipkart has put up a teaser for the Big Billion Days Sale 2025 on its website. However, the sale date is yet to be announced, and it is listed as “Coming Soon”. Last year, the Big Billion Days sale began on September 27, with early access available on September 26 for Flipkart Plus customers.

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025, shoppers will be able to avail of steal deals, limited-time offers, and festive rush hours. “Double discounts” will also be offered on select products, as per the e-commerce platform's teaser.

Flipkart has revealed that it will offer discounts on the iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24, OnePlus Buds 3, and Motorola Edge 60 Pro. Apart from smartphones and TWS earbuds, customers can also grab lucrative deals on Intel PCs, 55-inch smart TVs, and front-loading washing machines.

Like every year, Flipkart will offer lucrative bank offers and other discounts to help maximise savings. It has partnered with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank to offer a 10 percent instant discount on purchases. This offer is expected to be applicable to credit card and credit card EMI transactions.

In addition to bank-based discounts, Flipkart shoppers are also expected to get no-cost EMI options, UPI-based offers, and exchange deals. Furthermore, customers may also be able to take advantage of Pay Later services. There are likely to be SuperCoins offers for Flipkart Plus customers as well.

Notably, Flipkart's announcement coincides with Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, which is its rival's biggest sale event of the year. The date of the Amazon is yet to be announced.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025, Flipkart sale
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Bitcoin Drops After August Highs, Ethereum ETF Flows Indicate Ongoing Capital Rotation

