Flipkart has announced its biggest festival sale in India. Dubbed the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, the e-commerce giant will offer lucrative deals on a wide range of products across various categories. Smartphones, tablets, wearables, laptops, TVs, home appliances, and other electronics are expected to be offered at considerably lower prices than their usual market rates. Considering the price cuts, bank offers, and other deals, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 is a great avenue for clearing your wishlist and purchasing all of the products you desire.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025

Flipkart has put up a teaser for the Big Billion Days Sale 2025 on its website. However, the sale date is yet to be announced, and it is listed as “Coming Soon”. Last year, the Big Billion Days sale began on September 27, with early access available on September 26 for Flipkart Plus customers.

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025, shoppers will be able to avail of steal deals, limited-time offers, and festive rush hours. “Double discounts” will also be offered on select products, as per the e-commerce platform's teaser.

Flipkart has revealed that it will offer discounts on the iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24, OnePlus Buds 3, and Motorola Edge 60 Pro. Apart from smartphones and TWS earbuds, customers can also grab lucrative deals on Intel PCs, 55-inch smart TVs, and front-loading washing machines.

Like every year, Flipkart will offer lucrative bank offers and other discounts to help maximise savings. It has partnered with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank to offer a 10 percent instant discount on purchases. This offer is expected to be applicable to credit card and credit card EMI transactions.

In addition to bank-based discounts, Flipkart shoppers are also expected to get no-cost EMI options, UPI-based offers, and exchange deals. Furthermore, customers may also be able to take advantage of Pay Later services. There are likely to be SuperCoins offers for Flipkart Plus customers as well.

Notably, Flipkart's announcement coincides with Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, which is its rival's biggest sale event of the year. The date of the Amazon is yet to be announced.

