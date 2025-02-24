Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Tipped to Get a Redesigned S-Pen With a Thicker Body

The S-Pen is also speculated to come with a new tip for an improved writing experience.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 February 2025 09:56 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the purported successor to last year's Galaxy Z Fold 6 (pictured)

Highlights
  • The Galaxy S-Pen's changes may improve ergonomics or add features
  • It is speculated to come with an improved tip for better writing
  • Production of the stylus is expected to start in June
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is rumoured to be in development ahead of its expected launch later this year. The successor to 2024's Galaxy Z Fold 6 may come with a redesigned S-Pen which could have a thicker body, as per the claims by a tipster. Although it remains unknown whether this change is just an ergonomic tweak or to include new features, it is likely to be the second major redesign Samsung's stylus goes through in a year, following the removal of Bluetooth capability and the battery from the S-Pen on the company's new flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7's S-Pen

This information comes from @PandaFlashPro's post on X (formerly Twitter). As per the tipster, the purported Galaxy Z Fold 7's S-Pen will be thicker compared to the current variant on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Unlike the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the South Korean technology conglomerate's flagship foldable does not come with a holster for the stylus, which means it can be designed in any way possible.

The S-Pen is speculated to come with a new tip for an improved writing experience, as per the tipster. Its support is said to be introduced with the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The stylus could enter production in June, a few months before the company launches its flagship foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, likely to be at a Galaxy Unpacked event in July, if previous trends are believed to be followed again.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications (Expected)

As per past reports, the purported Galaxy Z Fold 7 may come with screens having 2,600 nits of peak brightness levels. All global variants of the handset are expected to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options. It may run on Android 15-based One UI 7.1.

The purported phone may feature an improved hinge, main camera and screen than its predecessor, along with internal structure improvements. The battery capacity and the charging speed of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is claimed to “remain the same" which means that it could carry the same 4,400mAh battery as the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Comments

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
