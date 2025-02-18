Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is still a few months away, but that hasn't stopped leaks from surfacing online. Most recently, a tipster has shared a new bunch of information about the book-style foldable phone on the Chinese social media website giving us an idea about its specifications. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is said to offer a new hinge, enhanced main camera, and better water and dust resistance. The battery capacity of the phone is likely to remain the same as last year's Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Tipster Setsuna Digital on Weibo claimed that Samsung will add some notable improvements across different aspects of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It is said to feature an improved hinge, main camera and screen than its predecessor. The next-generation Galaxy foldable phone is tipped to get internal structure improvements.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is said to pack an enhanced under-screen camera and water and dust resistance. The battery capacity of the phone is claimed to “remain the same" which means that it could carry the same 4,400mAh battery as the Galaxy Z Fold 6. It is expected to offer the same charging speed as the older foldable phones.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 Price, Specifications (Leaked)

Samsung is believed to pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC in the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It is tipped to be available in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options with support for 12GB of RAM.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is rumoured to carry the same price as the preceding Galaxy Z Fold 6. We can expect the device to start at Rs. 1,64,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB configuration. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to go official in July alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 at Samsung's second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year.