Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy M14 5G With 50 Megapixel Camera, 6,000mAh Battery to Launch in India Next Week: Details

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera, 6,000mAh Battery to Launch in India Next Week: Details

The Galaxy M14 5G is equipped with an Exynos 1330 SoC.

Written by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 April 2023 14:58 IST
Samsung Galaxy M14 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera, 6,000mAh Battery to Launch in India Next Week: Details

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G will feature a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M14 5G was recently launched in Ukraine
  • The smartphone could be priced above Rs. 13,000 in India
  • The Galaxy M14 5G will be available in three colour options

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G India launch date has been announced. The smartphone was launched in Ukraine last month and is now making its way to India. It is equipped with a 5nm Exynos 1330 SoC, and features a triple rear camera setup. The Galaxy M14 5G will also offer a large 6,000mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to two days of usage. The handset was also spotted on the official Samsung India website, where its support page went live.

As per Samsung, the Galaxy M14 5G will launch in India on April 17 at 12pm IST. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon India as a teaser page has also gone live. Samsung is teasing the smartphone on its official India website as well. The teaser page reveals some key specifications of the handset. The specifications seem to match the Galaxy M14 5G variant that was launched in Ukraine last month, suggesting that the Indian variant will carry the same hardware. Samsung has also teased the price of the smartphone, which is said to be above Rs. 13,000. 

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G will be equipped with the 5nm Exynos 1330 SoC and come with a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Samsung, via the Amazon India teaser, also teased a 13-megapixel front facing camera. The phone will also offer a large 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The South Korean giant claims that the phone can offer up to two days of usage from a single charge.

If the Galaxy M14 5G variant launching in India is the same as the one that launched in Ukraine, then we can also expect the phone to feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display. The smartphone could also run Android 13-based One UI out of the box. As for RAM and storage, the handset could offer up to 4GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage.

For optics, apart from the 50-megapixel primary sensor, the phone could get dual 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro modes. Finally, the Galaxy M14 5G could offer a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and be available in three colour variants. We should find out pricing and other details when the phone is launched next week.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, Samsung Galaxy M14 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy M14 5G specifications
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna is the Deputy News Editor at Gadgets 360. He’s been an avid tech junkie for more than two decades now, and started his career as a tech writer almost 12 years ago. He has covered tech news, how-tos, guides, reviews, and almost everything related to gadgets or technology. At Gadgets 360, he can be found tracking news, editing articles, and sometimes sending random tech related memes to his colleagues. You can contact him at siddharths@ndtv.com or use Jason Bourne to hunt ...More
Warner Bros Discovery Unveils Revamped 'Max' Streaming Service, Launching May 23
Garmin Instinct 2X Solar Smartwatch With Solar Charging Power Glass Launched: Price, Features

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera, 6,000mAh Battery to Launch in India Next Week: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3 Launch Timeline, Key Specifications, Price Tipped
  2. Samsung Keyboard Drains Battery Faster After One UI 5.1 Update; How to Fix
  3. Apple Now Makes Almost 7 Percent of All iPhone Models in India: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition Unveiled: Here's What's In the Box
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Is This the Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
  6. Truecaller Just Launched This New Feature for iPhone Users
  7. iPhone 15 Pro Models Could Reportedly Drop This Expected Feature
  8. Realme Narzo N55 With 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  10. Xbox Game Pass Is Finally Available at Retail in India: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. NPR Quits Twitter Over ‘Government-Funded Media’ Label, Says Elon Musk-Owned Platform Undermined Credibility
  2. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera, 6,000mAh Battery to Launch in India Next Week: Details
  3. ChatGPT Can Resume in Italy if OpenAI Meets Data Watchdog’s Demands by April 30
  4. OnePlus Nord 3 Launch Timeline, Key Specifications, Price Tipped: Details
  5. Garmin Instinct 2X Solar Smartwatch With Solar Charging Power Glass Launched: Price, Features
  6. Warner Bros Discovery Unveils Revamped 'Max' Streaming Service, Launching May 23
  7. Samsung Has Confirmed Its Keyboard App Drains Battery Faster After One UI 5.1 Update
  8. iPhone SE 4 Will Launch in 2025 With Custom Apple 5G Modem: Jeff Pu
  9. Asus ZenFone 10 Geekbench Listing Suggests Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and More: Report
  10. Harry Potter TV Series Announced With Seven-Season Order, JK Rowling to Executive-Produce
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.