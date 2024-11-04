Samsung could launch a more affordable variant of its flagship Galaxy Z Flip series smartphone dubbed the Galaxy Z Flip FE next year, according to claims on social media by a tipster. The South Korean technology giant unveiled a Special Edition model of its top-of-the-line Galaxy Z Fold 6 in select markets a few weeks ago, but that was priced considerably higher than the standard variant. Meanwhile, the purported Galaxy Z Flip FE is speculated to come with toned-down internals in a bid to reduce costs.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Launch

In a post on the South Korean blogging platform Naver (via Android Authority), tipster @yeux1122 suggested that Samsung might be developing a more affordable variant of the Galaxy Z Flip series. The purported device is expected to hit the market in 2025.

While its launch date remains unknown, the tipster claimed that it would be a “simultaneous release”, suggesting that it could make its debut alongside the next-generation Samsung foldables — the purported Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 — in the latter half of the year.

This development builds upon the recent announcement during Samsung's Earnings Call for Q3 2024 where they said they were exploring “ways to lower entry barriers so that more customers can actually experience foldable products.” This hints at the potential development of more affordable versions of the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold series smartphones being in development.

Furthermore, the tipster also suggested that Samsung might launch two more devices next year: Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim and an additional model in the Galaxy Z Fold 7 series. While the former has a tentative launch timeline of “before and after” April 2025, the latter is speculated to be a simultaneous release, meaning it could be yet another smartphone making its debut alongside Samsung's seventh-generation foldables. If this turns out to be true, we could potentially see four foldable smartphones being launched next year.