Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Tipped to Launch in 2025 As an Affordable Foldable Smartphone

The more affordable Galaxy Z Flip FE could launch alongside the seventh generation foldables.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 November 2024 10:48 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Tipped to Launch in 2025 As an Affordable Foldable Smartphone

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (pictured above) is the company's flagship clamshell-style foldable

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE is speculated to launch in 2025
  • It may come with inferior internals compared to the flagship foldable
  • Samsung is also tipped to launch Galaxy S25 Slim next year
Advertisement

Samsung could launch a more affordable variant of its flagship Galaxy Z Flip series smartphone dubbed the Galaxy Z Flip FE next year, according to claims on social media by a tipster. The South Korean technology giant unveiled a Special Edition model of its top-of-the-line Galaxy Z Fold 6 in select markets a few weeks ago, but that was priced considerably higher than the standard variant. Meanwhile, the purported Galaxy Z Flip FE is speculated to come with toned-down internals in a bid to reduce costs.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Launch

In a post on the South Korean blogging platform Naver (via Android Authority), tipster @yeux1122 suggested that Samsung might be developing a more affordable variant of the Galaxy Z Flip series. The purported device is expected to hit the market in 2025.

While its launch date remains unknown, the tipster claimed that it would be a “simultaneous release”, suggesting that it could make its debut alongside the next-generation Samsung foldables — the purported Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 — in the latter half of the year.

This development builds upon the recent announcement during Samsung's Earnings Call for Q3 2024 where they said they were exploring “ways to lower entry barriers so that more customers can actually experience foldable products.” This hints at the potential development of more affordable versions of the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold series smartphones being in development.

Furthermore, the tipster also suggested that Samsung might launch two more devices next year: Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim and an additional model in the Galaxy Z Fold 7 series. While the former has a tentative launch timeline of “before and after” April 2025, the latter is speculated to be a simultaneous release, meaning it could be yet another smartphone making its debut alongside Samsung's seventh-generation foldables. If this turns out to be true, we could potentially see four foldable smartphones being launched next year.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.50-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung One UI 7 Beta Release Timeline Tipped to Debut by Mid-November
iOS 18.2 Update for iPhone With Image Playground, ChatGPT Integration to Release Earlier Than Expected: Report

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Tipped to Launch in 2025 As an Affordable Foldable Smartphone
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple to Bring 120Hz Displays to All iPhone 17 Models: Report
  2. Oppo Reno 13 Series Launch Date, Key Specifications Tipped
  3. Realme GT 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Apple Could Release iOS 18.2 Update for iPhone Earlier Than Anticipated
  5. Square Enix to Launch 'More and More' Games Simultaneously on Xbox in Future
#Latest Stories
  1. Boeing Starliner Mission: The Setbacks That Plagued the Aerospace Giant
  2. Dragon Age: The Veilguard Won't Get Any Expansions, Focus Now on Next Mass Effect, Says BioWare
  3. November Night Sky 2024: Check Out the Brightest Planets and How to Watch Them?
  4. SpaceX Reveals Futuristic Crew Cabins and Living Quarters for Artemis III Moon Mission
  5. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trades at $69,000, Market Volatility Surges Amid US Elections
  6. Realme 14 Series Rumoured to Include New Model With Smaller Screen, Bigger Battery
  7. Samsung One UI 7 May Let Users Manually Disable Thermal Throttling to Improve Gaming Performance
  8. Oppo Reno 13 Series Launch Date, Key Specifications Tipped; May Launch Late November
  9. MIT Unveils Novel Method of Training General-Purpose Robots Using Generative AI Techniques
  10. NASA's Voyager 2 Finds Clues of Ancient Ocean on Uranus' Moon Miranda
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »