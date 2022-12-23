Technology News

Tecno Phantom X2 5G Launch Price in India Tipped; Sale to Go Live on January 9

The Tecno Phantom X2 sports a triple rear camera setup, led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 23 December 2022 14:08 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Phantom X2 is priced at SAR 2699 (roughly Rs 59,200) in Saudi Arabia

Highlights
  • Tecno Phantom X2 5G is powered a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC
  • The handset recently launched in Saudi Arabia
  • Tecno Phantom X2 5G feaures a 32-megapixel front camera

The Tecno Phantom X2 5G is all set to launch in India in January and the design and specifications of the handset have already been confirmed ahead of release. The phone was launched in Saudi Arabia earlier this month. A tipster has now provided the expected launch price for the upcoming Tecno device in India. According to the leak, the Tecno Phantom X2 5G is expected to sell at a special launch price of Rs. 26,999. This pricing is said to include bank offers as well. The handset is set to go on sale starting January 9.

According to a tweet from tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), the Tecno Phantom X2 could be available for Rs. 26,999 in India at launch. The handset will be available to pre-order on Amazon from January 2. The sale will go live on the e-commerce website on January 9. Interested users can head to the handset's microsite on Amazon and put alerts on for its launch.

The Tecno Phantom X2 series, which includes the Phantom X2 and the Phantom X2 Pro, was launched at Tecno's ‘Beyond the Extraordinary' event in Saudi Arabia earlier this month. In Saudi Arabia, the Tecno Phantom X2 is priced at SAR 2699 (roughly Rs. 59,200) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant.

Recently, Tecno also teased the handset's India launch on Twitter. The design details and specifications for the upcoming Tecno Phantom X2 5G are already confirmed ahead of its release here. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and runs Android 12-based HiOS 12. It features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio.

The Tecno Phantom X2 sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support, a 13-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. The front camera is a 32-megapixel shooter. The handset also packs a 5,160mAh battery, with 45W fast charging support.

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Tecno, Tecno Phantom X2 5G, Tecno Phantom X2 5G price, India, Tecno Phantom X2 5G specifications
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Google Said to Challenge CCI's Order on Unfair Business Practices in Android
