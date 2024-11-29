Technology News
Amazon Black Friday Sale Now Live in India With Up to 40 Percent Off on Smartphones, Other Offers

Prime members can get flat 5 percent cashback on Amazon co-branded cards.

Updated: 29 November 2024 11:27 IST
Amazon Black Friday Sale Now Live in India With Up to 40 Percent Off on Smartphones, Other Offers

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Black Friday Sale brings offers on top smartphones, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G

  • Amazon Black Friday Sale in India will end on December 2
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is available for Rs. 74,999
  • It offers up to 10 percent discount with select debit and credit cards
Amazon has announced its first-ever Black Friday Sale in India which went live at midnight November 28. During the sale period, customers can avail of exciting discounts on a wide range of items such as smartphones, TVs, home appliances, gaming consoles, fashion and beauty products, and more. Further, the e-commerce platform has partnered with several leading banks to offer instant discounts and cashback on transactions made with credit and debit cards. The Amazon Black Friday Sale ends on December 2.

Amazon Black Friday Sale 2024

During the Amazon Black Friday Sale, one of the most notable deals is on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G. The handset usually retails for Rs. 1,24,999 but can be purchased for as low as Rs. 74,999 during this period. The e-commerce giant has rolled out offers on smartphones from leading brands such as Apple, iQOO, OnePlus, Realme, Redmi, and Tecno, with discounts of up to 40 percent.

Another notable deal is available on the Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020). The laptop has a list price of Rs. 89,900 but is currently listed for Rs. 59,990 on the e-commerce platform.

Buyers can get home appliances and smart TVs with up to 65 percent off. The PlayStation 5 has a flat discount of Rs. 7,500, while products from Amazon brands can be purchased with a minimum 50 percent price reduction during the Black Friday Sale. The sale also offers a minimum 50 percent discount on premium kitchen appliances such as robot vacuum cleaners, and up to 25 percent off on Amazon Alexa and Fire TV devices.

In addition to price cuts, Amazon says buyers can also take advantage of an instant discount on up to 10 percent with select debit and credit cards from leading banks such as Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, and OneCard. Amazon Prime members can get a flat 5 percent cashback on transactions carried out with Amazon co-branded cards.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright and accurate display
  • Good gaming performance
  • Excellent cameras, quality video recording
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still too large for most hands
  • Loaded with bloatware
  • Relatively slow charging
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Laptop

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Laptop

  • Good
  • Familiar design
  • P3 colour gamut display
  • Excellent performance
  • Runs cool and quiet
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution webcam
Display size 13.30-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Apple M1
RAM 8GB
OS macOS
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.29 kg
Russia Approves Tax Bill on Cryptocurrency Transactions Amid BTC Boom: Details

Amazon Black Friday Sale Now Live in India With Up to 40 Percent Off on Smartphones, Other Offers
