Asus ROG Phone 9 is set for its global launch today (Tuesday), nearly a month after being officially announced. Ahead of its imminent debut, the AnTuTu benchmark scores of the upcoming handset have been revealed and it is claimed to have achieved the highest numbers of any smartphone to date. It also details information about the ROG Phone 9's various specifications, such as its operating system (OS) version and chipset.

Asus ROG Phone 9 AnTuTu Benchmark Score

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, AnTuTu detailed the benchmark scores of the Asus ROG Phone 9 with the model number ASUSAI2501A. The handset is said to have achieved a total number of 31,21,390 which is claimed to be the highest score of any smartphone to date. Its CPU, which is Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, has a score of 6,61,243, while its GPU score is listed as 12,56,559.

AnTuTu Benchmark Scores of the Upcoming Asus ROG Phone 9

Photo Credit: Weibo/AnTuTu

The processor features eight cores, comprising two Oryon prime cores clocked at 4.32GHz and six Oryon performance cores capped at 3.53GHz. It is paired with an Adreno 830 GPU.

The listing also reveals that the Asus ROG Phone 9 will feature up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, helping it achieve a score of 6,72,974 in AnTuTu benchmarks. Further, it is expected to feature a refresh rate of 185Hz having a UX score of 5,30,614. As per AnTuTu, the smartphone will run on Android 15.

Asus ROG Phone 9 Specifications (Expected)

Previous reports suggest Asus ROG Phone 9 will be equipped with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with Gorilla Glass Victus protection. For optics, it may sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 700 main camera with a 1/1.56-inch sensor size, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The handset is said to pack a 5,800mAh battery that can be charged at 65W along with support for wireless charging.