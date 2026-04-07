Vivo X300 FE was launched in select global markets earlier this year with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip and a 6,500mAh battery. Now, Vivo seems to be gearing up to bring this X series smartphone to the Indian market. Although the brand has not officially confirmed the arrival of Vivo X300 FE, a fresh leak reveals its launch timeline in the country and its possible colourways. The Vivo X300 FE has a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED screen and offers IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It features a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Vivo X300 FE Could Arrive in a New Green Colourway in India

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), in association with Smartprix.com, claimed that Vivo X300 FE will launch in the Indian market in the first week of May. It is said to be available in black, green and purple colour options. The leak also includes an image showing off the purported India-exclusive green colour variant of the phone.

Vivo X300 FE

Photo Credit: Smartprix.com

For context, Vivo X300 FE is available in Cool Purple, Graphite Black and Moonlight White (translated from Russian) shades in global markets. The phone has a horizontal triple camera setup on the rear, along with Zeiss branding.

The Vivo X300 FE was launched in Russia in March this year with a starting price tag of RUB 60,299 (roughly Rs. 71,000). We can expect the Indian variant to be priced similarly, and more details are expected to surface in the coming weeks.

The global variant of Vivo X300 FE runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 and has a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip under the hood, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage.

For optics, the Vivo X300 FE boasts a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. It also features a 50-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Vivo X300 FE has an IP68 and IP69-rated build, and it houses a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging.