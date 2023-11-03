Technology News
  Vivo X100 Camera Details Leak Ahead of November 13 Launch, Might Get Sony IMX920 Primary Sensor

Vivo X100 Camera Details Leak Ahead of November 13 Launch, Might Get Sony IMX920 Primary Sensor

Vivo X100 series will be launched in China on November 13 at 7:00pm local Beijing time (4:30pm IST).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 November 2023 11:54 IST
Vivo X100 Camera Details Leak Ahead of November 13 Launch, Might Get Sony IMX920 Primary Sensor

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X90 Pro launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 84,999

Highlights
  • Vivo X100 series could include three models
  • Vivo Watch 3 will also debut alongside the Vivo X100 smartphones
  • Vivo X100's camera housing could be labelled “Vario-Tessar"
Vivo will take the wraps off the Vivo X100 series on November 13 in China. The lineup is expected to include the Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro, and Vivo X100 Pro+ smartphones. Just days ahead of the formal debut, a Chinese tipster has leaked the camera details of the Vivo X100 series. The vanilla Vivo X100 is tipped to come with a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a Sony IMX920 primary sensor. The Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro are tipped to run on MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 9300 chip.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) leaked the camera specifications of the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro on Weibo. As per the tipster, Vivo X100's rear camera setup will include a Sony IMX920 primary sensor with f/1.57 aperture, a Samsung ISOCELL JN1 wide-angle lens with 15mm focal length, and an OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto macro camera with 3x optical zoom and f/2.57 aperture. According to the tipster, the IMX920 is an internal model name. Sony is launching a new brand named LYT and the final marketing name could be LYT8xx.

Vivo X100's camera housing is said to be labelled "Vario-Tessar". The camera system is tipped to cover a range from f/1.57 to f/2.57 in aperture and 15mm to 70mm in focal length. Further, the handset is tipped to feature a 1.5K BOE curved display with a centrally arranged hole punch cutout.

The Vivo X100 series will be launched in China on November 13 at 7:00pm local Beijing time (4:30pm IST). The Vivo Watch 3 will also debut alongside.

Vivo X100 series could arrive as the world's first Low Power Double Data Rate 5 Turbo (LPDDR5T)-powered smartphone. Both Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro are said to ship with MediaTek's upcoming flagship SoC — Dimensity 9300 — and pack UFS 4.0 storage. The Vivo X100 Pro+ is speculated to run on the recently launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The vanilla model is rumoured to have a price tag of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,500) in China.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
