  Sunita Williams Describes ISS as Her 'Happy Place' Despite Being Stuck in Space for Eight Months

Sunita Williams Describes ISS as Her 'Happy Place' Despite Being Stuck in Space for Eight Months

Sunita Williams' space mission extended to 2025 due to technical problems with Boeing's Starliner.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 September 2024 12:49 IST
Sunita Williams Describes ISS as Her 'Happy Place' Despite Being Stuck in Space for Eight Months

Photo Credit: NASA

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are scheduled to return in February with SpaceX.

Highlights
  • Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore stuck in space until 2025
  • Starliner faced technical issues, astronauts await SpaceX return
  • NASA astronauts to vote in the 2024 US election from space
Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams and fellow NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore embarked on an eight-day mission aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft on June 05, 2024. However, due to technical challenges, their stay at the International Space Station (ISS) has been extended to eight months. While Starliner returned to Earth without them last week due to some issues, both astronauts remain on the ISS and are expected to return with Elon Musk's SpaceX Crew-9 flight in February 2025.

Williams' Perspective on the Delay

In a video press conference, Sunita Williams shared her thoughts on the unexpected delay, describing the ISS as her "happy place." She mentioned how life in space has not been a difficult adjustment due to previous experience. Although initially hoped to complete the Starliner mission and return sooner, she remains optimistic about the opportunity ahead.

Challenges with Starliner's Return

Butch Wilmore noted that, while there were disagreements regarding their return on the Starliner, time constraints and unresolved technical issues led to their continued stay. He believes their current situation is for the best, given the safety concerns surrounding the Starliner.

Voting from Space

Sunita Williams also acknowledged that while her extended stay causes some nervousness, especially considering plans with her family, she remains focused on the mission. Both astronauts expressed their anticipation of casting their ballots for the 2024 US presidential elections from space, with the race being between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Technical Issues with Starliner

The Starliner spacecraft experienced multiple thruster failures and helium leaks during its approach to the ISS, preventing it from achieving sufficient thrust for a safe return to Earth with the astronauts. As a result, NASA and Boeing decided that the Starliner would return empty, leaving Williams and Wilmore to await their return with SpaceX.

NASA, Sunita Williams, Boeing, SpaceX, Starliner, space mission
Sunita Williams Describes ISS as Her 'Happy Place' Despite Being Stuck in Space for Eight Months
