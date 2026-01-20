Technology News
Samsung's Leaked OneUI 8.5 Beta 4 Changelog Hints at Imminent Rollout With Upgraded Bixby, Bug Fixes

OneUI 8.5 will reportedly introduce an upgraded version of Bixby voice assistant, with the integration of Perplexity and DeepSeek.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 January 2026 12:52 IST
Samsung's Leaked OneUI 8.5 Beta 4 Changelog Hints at Imminent Rollout With Upgraded Bixby, Bug Fixes

Photo Credit: Samsung

The OneUI 8.5 Beta 4 update might introduce Samsung's Perplexity-powered Bixby assistant

Highlights
  • OneUI 8.5 Beta 4 update could bring the “Applied Bixby” version
  • OneUI 8.5 Beta 4 changelog was reportedly for the Galaxy S25
  • The company has yet to confirm the imminent rollout
Samsung will start rolling out the Android 16-based OneUI 8.5 beta 4 update to select beta testers soon, a tipster claims. Additionally, the changelog for the firmware has also surfaced online, hinting at the features, improvements, and bug fixes the update might bring. The highlight will reportedly be the new Bixby upgrade, which could leverage the AI capabilities of third-party firms, like Perplexity and DeepSeek. This comes shortly after a report highlighted that Bixby, in OneUI 8.5, will roll out with various new upgrades. It is said to be able to generate images, videos, documents, and podcasts, which can be attached to user queries.

OneUI 8.5 Beta 4 Said to Bring Upgraded AI-Powered Bixby

In a post on X, tipster Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) has leaked the changelog of the upcoming OneUI 8.5 beta 4 version. The leaker claims that Samsung could start rolling out the new beta version soon. The changelog was reportedly seen on the Samsung Galaxy S25, which was launched in India last year. While the update is not expected to bring any new and significant features, it is tipped to introduce the company's upgraded Bixby assistant.

Moreover, the beta 4 version of the upcoming One UI 8.5 update is also said to resolve multiple software issues. This includes a bug that popped up when searching through one's history in the phone app. It reportedly also addresses a problem where calls switch to another device under “specific conditions” when connected to a Bluetooth headset.

The beta update is also said to resolve the issue that appeared when a user pasted a phone number into the handset's dialer after clicking on a call link. Lastly, it also brings a fix for the AI Select issue, where the Galaxy AI feature does not automatically close when a user copies the text.

Recently, a report highlighted that an unspecified firmware version of the Android 16-based OneUI 8.5 will integrate Perplexity and DeepSeek's AI chatbot capabilities into Samsung's Bixby. It will reportedly be able to answer queries with Circle to Search.

The AI-powered assistant could get new features, like generating podcasts, music, audio files, images, videos, and documents for users, which can later be attached to queries. Samsung will reportedly introduce eight AI agents with Bixby Live, including General, Tour Guide, Interview, Positive Support, Storyteller, Listening Ear, and Dress Matching.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Samsung OneUI 8.5, OneUI 8.5, OneUI 8.5 Beta 4, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Samsung's Leaked OneUI 8.5 Beta 4 Changelog Hints at Imminent Rollout With Upgraded Bixby, Bug Fixes
