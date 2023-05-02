Xiaomi 12 Pro (Review) is getting a huge price cut during the Amazon Great Summer Sale, which will kick off on May 4 in India. The premium Xiaomi smartphone is confirmed to be available for under Rs. 45,000 during the sale. Customers who want to buy a new smartphone for a discounted price can consider making the purchase during the upcoming Amazon sale. The e-commerce platform has teased some of the best deals on smartphones during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. There will be offers on multiple smartphones across different price points.

Xiaomi 12 Pro price in India, discount offers

Amazon's microsite confirms that the effective price of the Xiaomi 12 Pro during the Great Summer Sale will be Rs. 42,999. The smartphone is currently listed on the e-commerce website for Rs. 44,999. Customers can get an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 on select credit cards, bringing the price down to Rs. 42,999 during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. For the price, users will get 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There is a 12GB + 256GB variant of the phone as well, which is currently listed on Amazon for Rs. 48,999. The handset can be picked in Noir Black, Couture Blue, and Opera Mauve colour options.

Xiaomi 12 Pro received a price cut in India soon after the launch of the company's new flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 13 Pro (Review). The price cut brought down the price of the base variant to Rs. 52,999, whereas the top-end variant was priced at Rs. 56,999. The smartphone was originally launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 62,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB storage option. The 12GB RAM option was launched for Rs. 66,999 in India.

Xiaomi 12 Pro specifications, features

The Xiaomi 12 Pro features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a WQHD+ resolution of 1,440x3,200 pixels. The E5 AMOLED display is claimed to offer 1,500 nits of peak brightness and an adaptive refresh rate support of up to 120Hz. The screen supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for added protection against drops and scratches.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and features LPDDR5 RAM along with UFS 3.1 storage. The Xiaomi 12 Pro packs a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging support.

At the back, the phone has a triple-camera setup. It features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. There is also a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 50-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. For selfies, the phone has a 32-megapixel front camera. The Xiaomi 12 Pro boots Android 12-based MIUI 13 out-of-the-box. It has also received the new Android 13-based MIUI 14 update in India.

