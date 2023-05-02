Technology News

Xiaomi 12 Pro Price Drops to Rs. 42,999 During Amazon Great Summer Sale: All Details

Xiaomi 12 Pro was launched in India for Rs. 62,999.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 May 2023 11:41 IST
Xiaomi 12 Pro Price Drops to Rs. 42,999 During Amazon Great Summer Sale: All Details

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 12 Pro is the predecessor to the Xiaomi 13 Pro in India.

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 12 Pro is currently listed on Amazon for Rs. 44,999
  • The handset features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • The Xiaomi 12 Pro packs a 4,600mAh battery with 120W charging support

Xiaomi 12 Pro (Review) is getting a huge price cut during the Amazon Great Summer Sale, which will kick off on May 4 in India. The premium Xiaomi smartphone is confirmed to be available for under Rs. 45,000 during the sale. Customers who want to buy a new smartphone for a discounted price can consider making the purchase during the upcoming Amazon sale. The e-commerce platform has teased some of the best deals on smartphones during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. There will be offers on multiple smartphones across different price points.

Xiaomi 12 Pro price in India, discount offers

Amazon's microsite confirms that the effective price of the Xiaomi 12 Pro during the Great Summer Sale will be Rs. 42,999. The smartphone is currently listed on the e-commerce website for Rs. 44,999. Customers can get an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 on select credit cards, bringing the price down to Rs. 42,999 during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. For the price, users will get 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There is a 12GB + 256GB variant of the phone as well, which is currently listed on Amazon for Rs. 48,999. The handset can be picked in Noir Black, Couture Blue, and Opera Mauve colour options.

Xiaomi 12 Pro received a price cut in India soon after the launch of the company's new flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 13 Pro (Review). The price cut brought down the price of the base variant to Rs. 52,999, whereas the top-end variant was priced at Rs. 56,999. The smartphone was originally launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 62,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB storage option. The 12GB RAM option was launched for Rs. 66,999 in India.

Xiaomi 12 Pro specifications, features

The Xiaomi 12 Pro features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a WQHD+ resolution of 1,440x3,200 pixels. The E5 AMOLED display is claimed to offer 1,500 nits of peak brightness and an adaptive refresh rate support of up to 120Hz. The screen supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for added protection against drops and scratches.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and features LPDDR5 RAM along with UFS 3.1 storage. The Xiaomi 12 Pro packs a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging support.

At the back, the phone has a triple-camera setup. It features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. There is also a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 50-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. For selfies, the phone has a 32-megapixel front camera. The Xiaomi 12 Pro boots Android 12-based MIUI 13 out-of-the-box. It has also received the new Android 13-based MIUI 14 update in India.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great build quality
  • Crisp 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Quick 120W wired charging
  • Powerful speakers
  • Good camera performance
  • Bad
  • No official IP rating
  • No macro camera or shooting mode
  • Gets hot while recording video
Read detailed Xiaomi 12 Pro review
Display 6.73-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,600mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1,440x3,200 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G price in India, Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G specifications
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones. Pranav has been a part of the industry for four years now. Other than writing about consumer tech, Pranav is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations. He is available on Twitter as @PranavHegdeHere and on email at pranavh@ndtv.com. More
Bitcoin, Ether Fail to Retain Profits Amid US Mulling Another Interest Rate Hike, Altcoins Suffer Too
Pixel 7a India Launch Date Set for May 11, Will Be Sold via Flipkart

Related Stories

Xiaomi 12 Pro Price Drops to Rs. 42,999 During Amazon Great Summer Sale: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pixel 7a Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  2. How to Buy an iPhone 14 for Rs. 39,323 During the Amazon Great Summer Sale
  3. Amazon Great Summer Sale May 2023: Everything You Need to Know
  4. Google Pixel 7a Unboxing Images Tip These Colour Options
  5. Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Prices Slashed Ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale
  6. Apple Releases First Public Rapid Security Response Update: Details
  7. Motorola Edge 40 Promotional Video and Official Images Leak: Details Here
  8. Xiaomi 12 Pro Gets Huge Discount for Amazon Great Summer Sale: Check Price
  9. Poco F5 India Launch Will Take Place on This Date; Price Tipped
  10. Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G With 33W Fast Charging Reportedly Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Around 39 Percent of Indian Families Have Experienced Online Financial Fraud: Survey
  2. Google Pixel Fold Leaked Images Show Silver Coloured Variant: All Details
  3. iPhone 14 Price in India to Drop as Low as Rs. 39,323 During Amazon Great Summer Sale
  4. Air Starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon to Stream May 12 on Amazon Prime Video
  5. 'Godfather of AI' Geoffrey Hinton Quits Google to Speak Out Against Dangers of Artificial Intelligence: Report
  6. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Leaks Nearly Two Weeks Before Release
  7. Shemaroo, Near Foundation to Launch Web3 Innovation Cell, Explore Blockchain Uses for India’s Media Industry
  8. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Prices in India Slashed Ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Details
  9. Huawei P60 Series Set to Launch Globally on May 9: All Details
  10. IBM to Pause Hiring in Plan to Replace 7,800 Jobs by AI in Coming Years: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.