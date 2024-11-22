Technology News
Xiaomi 15 Allegedly Listed on BIS Website, India Launch Expected Soon

Xiaomi 15 has allegedly appeared on the BIS site with model number 24129PN74I.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 November 2024 14:27 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 15 has a Leica-branded triple rear camera unit

  • Xiaomi 14 was launched in India in March 2024
  • Xiaomi 15 runs on HyperOS 2 interface based on Android 15
  • It has a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC under the hood
Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro have been on sale in China since the end of October, and they are expected to be available in other global markets soon. Xiaomi has not announced anything regarding a global launch, but ahead of that, the vanilla model has reportedly appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, indicating imminent launch in India. The Xiaomi 15 features a 6.36-inch 1.5K OLED display and a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It runs on Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and has an IP68 rated build.

As reported by 91Mobiles, the Xiaomi 15 has bagged certification from the BIS website with model number 24129PN74I. The "I" in the model number allegedly refers to the Indian variant. The screenshot of the listing shared by the publication suggests that the phone received the certification on Friday (November 22). It does not include any specifications.

The Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro debuted in China in October last year, and the India launch of the non-Pro model took place in March this year. Based on this, it is speculated that the Xiaomi 15 will break cover in March 2025 in India.

Xiaomi 15 Price, Specifications

The vanilla Xiaomi 15 is priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 52,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in China. The Indian variant is expected to come with the same price range and hardware as the China version.

Xiaomi 15 runs on HyperOS 2 interface based on Android 15 and features a 6.36-inch 8T LTPO display with a 1.5K resolution (1,200x2,670 pixels) with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 3,200nit peak brightness. It runs on Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It has a Leica-branded triple rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 900 sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter. For selfies and video chats, it has a 32-megapixel front camera.

The Xiaomi 15 has an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and supports a face unlock feature. It is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance. It houses a 5,400mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi 15

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.36-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1200x2670 pixels
Xiaomi 15 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.73-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6100mAh
OS Android
Resolution 3200x1440 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
