Technology News
loading

Pixel 7, 7 Pro Review: Are These the Best Android Phones You Can Buy Today?

On this week’s Orbital podcast, we discuss the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the company’s first flagship phones in India in four years.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 4 November 2022 18:54 IST
Pixel 7, 7 Pro Review: Are These the Best Android Phones You Can Buy Today?

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro went on sale in India on October 13

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were launched in India as the company's first flagship smartphones to make their debut in the country in nearly four years. While these phones are the successors to the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, these are the first "high end” smartphones from Google to debut since the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL, and are equipped with the company's latest Tensor G2 processor, Android 13, and camera software chops. This year, Google surprised everyone by announcing not only the debut of these handsets in India, but also competitive introductory pricing in the country.

On this week's episode of Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital, host Akhil Arora talks to Senior Reviewer Sheldon Pinto and Reviews Editor Roydon Cerejo about Google's latest flagship phones.

 

In terms of design, Sheldon says this year's Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro don't feature a radical new design compared to the Pixel 6 series. He compares the phone to the Samsung Galaxy S22, saying that the bezels on the latter are razor thin and the phone comes with smaller form factor. Performance is good, and the touch sampling rate was satisfactory for gaming, he says. The display offers a 90Hz refresh rate, which is quite good, according to him.

Both the Pixel 7 and the Pixel Pro are powered by Google's second-generation Tensor G2 SoC under the hood, and Sheldon says that the phone is capable of handling most tasks. It's not as powerful as the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, but it can hold its own against Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 series chips, he says. They do heat up a bit when you use the camera, with all the processing in the background, but it's not enough to shut down the app.

Battery life on the Pixel 7 is decent, according to Sheldon, but the 20W charging is quite slow compared to the competition, by today's standards. You don't get a charger in the box, and the phone takes an hour and 40 minutes to charge. There are phones today with 120W charging today at Rs. 30,000, and the new average is 50 or 60W for smartphone charging, as Roydon points out.

On the software front, Google has added all its smarts to the operating system, such as the Recorder app with transcription, or the company's camera optimisations. For those looking for all these Google-specific features, previous Pixel handsets may receive them as part of Pixel Drop updates, but some might remain exclusive to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro First Impressions: Worth the Wait?

So far, software updates have improved the experience on the Pixel 7 series, according to Sheldon. Roydon says this is good news, because the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro progressively got worse with software updates, some of them breaking software features. Like all of Google's phones you get day-one updates to the latest version of Android, which means the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are already running on Android 13, just like their newer siblings that shipped with the latest version of Android out-of-the-box.

Priced at Rs. 84,999 in India, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is available in a single 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. You get an additional telephoto camera lens, and the ultra-wide angle camera doubles as a macro camera. The telephoto camera offers a 5x optical zoom, that goes up to 30x digital zoom. Sheldon compared it to the S22 Ultra, which is a much more expensive phone at Rs. 1,08,990, testing out the camera capabilities against the latter for his review.

According to Sheldon, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra does a good job once you cross the 10x zoom level. However, the Pixel 7 Pro really holds its own up to 10x zoom and manages to deliver good quality photos, he says. He was pleasantly surprised at the quality of the zoom capability, even in low light. He was able to capture minute details of an antenna at the top of a building at 10x zoom, performance that we've come to expect from the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Another feature that is handy is Google's long exposure feature, which can help you click photos that would otherwise require a DSLR camera and a tripod. You can easily take images of traffic or water bodies, with pleasing effects, he says. The Guided Access feature could also be very handy for visually impaired users, he says.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Display Draining Its Battery Faster: Report

While battery life on the Google Pixel 7 was fine, Sheldon said there appears to be an issue with battery life on the Pixel 7 Pro. He found that he was barely getting an entire day of battery life, with casual usage, requiring a charge at the end of the day. Unlike the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which can be used for a day and a half without a charge, battery life on the Pixel 7 Pro leaves much to be desired.

We also discuss the competition, which is the Samsung Galaxy S22+, Vivo X80 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Plus. The software on the Google Pixel 7 series sets it apart from the competition, according to Sheldon, but there are specific advantages to each of these handsets. The Pixel 7 series is also set to see a lot of competition, enthusiasts can look forward to the launch of the Vivo X90 series and the Samsung Galaxy S23 series in the coming months.

You can listen to all of that in detail and more in our episode by hitting the play button on the Spotify player embedded above. Don't forget to read our review of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro on Gadgets 360.

Are you new to our site? Don't forget to find the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital on your favourite platform — be it Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Gaana, JioSaavn, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Don't forget to follow the Gadgets 360 podcast wherever you're listening. Please also rate us and leave a review.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 90Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Bloatware-free software, timely updates
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Video recording could be better
  • Gets warm under load
  • No bundled charger
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 7 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 120Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Bloatware-free software, timely updates
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • No bundled charger
  • Underwhelming battery life
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 7 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro, Google Pixel 7 Review, Google Pixel 7 Pro Review, Google Pixel 7 Series, Tensor G2, Android 13, Google Pixel Phones, Pixel, Google, Orbital, Gadgets 360 Podcast, Podcast
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Honor Magic 5 Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Curved Display: Details
Bitcoin, Ether Hold Ground While Altcoins Stay Resilient Even as Macro Developments Unfold
Featured video of the day
Rabbit Wave Buds Pro: An Underdog Taking On the Giants?
Advertisement

Related Stories

Pixel 7, 7 Pro Review: Are These the Best Android Phones You Can Buy Today?
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Price in India Discounted to as Low as Rs. 72,999: Report
  2. Twitter Down? Users Report Login Issues, Problems Accessing Web Service
  3. Realme 10 4G 'Clash White' Design Revealed Ahead of Launch
  4. Moto G72 Review: The Odd One Out
  5. Twitter Temporarily Closes Its Offices After Announcing Layoffs Through Mails
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Reportedly Gets a Discount of Rs. 7,000 at JioMart Offline Stores: All Details
  2. Twitter Temporarily Closes Its Offices After Announcing Layoffs Through Mails
  3. Disney+ Hotstar November 2022: Brahmāstra, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Disenchanted, and More
  4. Realme 10 4G Design Revealed Ahead of Launch, Clash White Colour Option Revealed
  5. Elon Musk Takeover: Twitter India Said to Start Laying Off Staff as Part of Global Job Cut
  6. India’s Smartphone Shipments Decline 11 Percent in Q3 2022; Xiaomi Leads With Highest Market Share: Counterpoint
  7. Oppo Find X6 Pro Tipped to Feature 6.7-inch E6 OLED Display, More Specifications Surface
  8. 500 Drones Light Up New York Sky to Celebrate Candy Crush's 10-Year Anniversary
  9. Tesla’s Former India Policy Chief Said to Join Ather Energy as Vice President
  10. Vivo V27, Vivo V27 Pro, Vivo V27e India Launch Timeline Tipped Ahead of Official Announcement
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.