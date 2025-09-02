Technology News
Cannibal Solar Storm May Trigger Auroras as Powerful Geomagnetic Storm to Hit Earth Soon

A rare cannibal solar storm, formed by two merging CMEs, is expected to hit Earth Sept. 1–2.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 September 2025 19:30 IST
Cannibal Solar Storm May Trigger Auroras as Powerful Geomagnetic Storm to Hit Earth Soon

Photo Credit: NASA / SDO and the AIA, EVE, and HMI science teams

Rare 'cannibal' solar storm Sept 1–2 may trigger vivid auroras far south during Labor Day weekend

Highlights
  • Rare cannibal CME to strike Earth Sept. 1–2
  • Auroras may reach far south during Labor Day
  • NOAA forecasts strong G3 geomagnetic storm
A powerful geomagnetic storm is predicted to strike Earth between September 1 and 2, right before Labor Day, according to space weather experts. Due to a rare "cannibal" solar event in which two bursts of solar plasma combined to form a single, potent cloud, this storm is unique. As charged particles enter Earth's atmosphere, the combined blast may, if predictions are accurate, illuminate the sky with bright auroras over large areas of the nation. Skywatchers are anticipating a spectacular light show over the Labor Day weekend due to the rarity of double solar eruptions.

What Is a Cannibal Solar Storm?

According to space weather expert and forecaster Tamitha Skov's post in X, this storm actually started as two back-to-back coronal mass ejections (CMEs) that merged on the way to Earth. A CME is a huge bubble of charged gas from the sun. In this case, the second, faster CME overtook and “consumed” the first. Astronomers call the combined cloud a “cannibal” CME, because one eruption effectively ate the other. The merged storm cloud is larger and more chaotic than a single CME, making it generally stronger.

Auroras on Display

When the storm hits Earth's magnetic field, charged solar particles can stream into the upper atmosphere. There they collide with oxygen and nitrogen, causing them to glow in the colorful Northern Lights (auroras).

Because the storm is expected to be moderate-to-strong, the auroras may appear much farther south than usual. NOAA forecasts say it could reach strong G3 levels, which would push the auroras toward lower latitudes. Forecasters say the lights should peak overnight on Sept. 1–2, with the best views under clear, dark skies away from city lights.

 

