Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus 2-In-1 Charging Cable Launched; Can Charge Smartwatch, Phone Together

OnePlus has unveiled its new 2-in-1 SUPERVOOC Cable that can simultaneously charge a smartphone and a smartwatch in the US.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 July 2025 14:44 IST
OnePlus 2-In-1 Charging Cable Launched; Can Charge Smartwatch, Phone Together

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 2-in-1 SUPERVOOC Cable is priced at $29.99 (about Rs. 2,577)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 2-in-1 SUPERVOOC Cable is 120cm in length
  • OnePlus will start priority deliveries of the cable from July 24
  • The company has not revealed India launch details
Advertisement

There is a dearth of solutions for users who wish to charge their smartphones and smartwatches simultaneously. They either have to buy an adapter with multiple slots for plugging in their devices or just carry two different adapters everywhere. There are also third-party charging stands available for wirelessly charging both devices at the same time. However, OnePlus has come out with something that achieves to solve this problem. The company has launched the OnePlus 2-in-1 SUPERVOOC Cable that would allow users to power up their phone and OnePlus Watch simultaneously.

OnePlus 2-in-1 SUPERVOOC Cable pricing, availability

The OnePlus 2-in-1 SUPERVOOC Cable has been priced in the US at $29.99 (about Rs. 2,577), according to the company website. Interested customers in the US can currently order the cable, however, the company will start delivering the product starting July 24, for priority orders, and July 25, for standard orders.

OnePlus is yet to disclose when the new phone and smartwatch accessory will be available in India, if at all. Similarly, there is currently no information regarding the possible India pricing of the OnePlus 2-in-1 SUPERVOOC Cable.

OnePlus 2-in-1 SUPERVOOC Cable specifications

OnePlus 2-in-1 SUPERVOOC Cable comes with an inbuilt POGO pin charging connector for the OnePlus Watch and its successors, which is claimed to eliminate the need to carry multiple cables and adapters while travelling. The POGO pin connector has been integrated in the middle of the USB Type-C 2-in-1 cable, which is available in the same red and white colour that distinguishes OnePlus' charging accessories. The cable is 120cm in length, and can carry up to 8 amperes (8A) of current. 

As per the company's claims, the OnePlus 2-in-1 SUPERVOOC Cable comes with support for up to 80W fast charging when connected to a smartphone. However, when charging both a smartwatch and phone, the cable would support 67W fast charging for the phone and 10W charging for the OnePlus Watch. On top of this, the 2-in-1 cable has been equipped with an E-marker “smart chip” that is said to provide protection against overloading. The cable also uses thickened “pure” copper cores.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 2-in-1 SUPERVOOC Cable, OnePlus 2-in-1 SUPERVOOC Cable launch, OnePlus 2-in-1 SUPERVOOC Cable price, OnePlus 2-in-1 SUPERVOOC Cable specifications
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 Said to Be Slimmer Than the Honor Magic V5
Samsung Survey Reportedly Asks Users About Future Smartphones With Qi2 Magnets

Related Stories

OnePlus 2-In-1 Charging Cable Launched; Can Charge Smartwatch, Phone Together
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4R 5G to Launch Soon in India; Design Teased
  2. Lava Agni 4 Design, Key Specifications, and India Pricing Leaked
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Said to Be Thinner Than Honor Magic V5
  4. Honor X70 With 8,300mAh Battery and Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Launched
  5. iPhone 17 Tipped to Get This Advanced Apple Chipset
  6. Portronics Beem 540 Projector Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Review: Flip Phone Perfection?
  8. OPPO Reno14 Series First Look: The Perfect Camera Phones Under Rs. 50,000 in 2025?Â 
  9. iPhone 16 Available in India at Rs 69,999 in Flipkart's GOAT Sale 2025
  10. Apple's iPhone Fold Could Sport This Crease-Free Screen From Samsung
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 2-In-1 Charging Cable Launched; Can Charge Smartwatch, Phone Together
  2. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 Said to Be Slimmer Than the Honor Magic V5
  3. Samsung Survey Reportedly Asks Users About Future Smartphones With Qi2 Magnets
  4. Realme 15 5G to Use a MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ SoC; Camera, Display Details Tipped
  5. OpenAI Reportedly Working on ChatGPT Support for Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint-Compatible Files
  6. Chennai City Gangsters Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About This Tamil Comedy Drama
  7. The Girlfriend OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part 2 Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Kno
  9. Google Rolls Out Free 1-Year AI Pro Subscription for Students in India: How to Get It
  10. Mistral Releases Voxtral, Its First Open-Source Speech Generation AI Models With Native Language Understanding
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »