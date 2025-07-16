There is a dearth of solutions for users who wish to charge their smartphones and smartwatches simultaneously. They either have to buy an adapter with multiple slots for plugging in their devices or just carry two different adapters everywhere. There are also third-party charging stands available for wirelessly charging both devices at the same time. However, OnePlus has come out with something that achieves to solve this problem. The company has launched the OnePlus 2-in-1 SUPERVOOC Cable that would allow users to power up their phone and OnePlus Watch simultaneously.

OnePlus 2-in-1 SUPERVOOC Cable pricing, availability

The OnePlus 2-in-1 SUPERVOOC Cable has been priced in the US at $29.99 (about Rs. 2,577), according to the company website. Interested customers in the US can currently order the cable, however, the company will start delivering the product starting July 24, for priority orders, and July 25, for standard orders.

OnePlus is yet to disclose when the new phone and smartwatch accessory will be available in India, if at all. Similarly, there is currently no information regarding the possible India pricing of the OnePlus 2-in-1 SUPERVOOC Cable.

OnePlus 2-in-1 SUPERVOOC Cable specifications

OnePlus 2-in-1 SUPERVOOC Cable comes with an inbuilt POGO pin charging connector for the OnePlus Watch and its successors, which is claimed to eliminate the need to carry multiple cables and adapters while travelling. The POGO pin connector has been integrated in the middle of the USB Type-C 2-in-1 cable, which is available in the same red and white colour that distinguishes OnePlus' charging accessories. The cable is 120cm in length, and can carry up to 8 amperes (8A) of current.

As per the company's claims, the OnePlus 2-in-1 SUPERVOOC Cable comes with support for up to 80W fast charging when connected to a smartphone. However, when charging both a smartwatch and phone, the cable would support 67W fast charging for the phone and 10W charging for the OnePlus Watch. On top of this, the 2-in-1 cable has been equipped with an E-marker “smart chip” that is said to provide protection against overloading. The cable also uses thickened “pure” copper cores.