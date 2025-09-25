Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Discounts on Portable Speakers From Popular Brands

SBI Card users can avail of up to 10 percent discount to further lower the cost of their purchases during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 September 2025 14:41 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Discounts on Portable Speakers From Popular Brands

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 started in India on September 23

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is currently live in India
  • Buyers can make use of EMI options and exchange deals during the sale
  • JBL, Sony, Boat and more have listed their speakers at discounted rates
Advertisement

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 started earlier this week for all shoppers. The annual sale is a great time to buy portable speakers at discounted prices. Whether you're after a compact wireless speaker for daily use or travel, top brands like Sony, Boat, and Portronics are offering jaw-dropping discounts on their popular models. Additionally, buyers can stack bank offers on top of the ongoing discounts for even more savings.

If you use an SBI credit card or debit card to make payments, you will get an instant discount of 10 percent on certain products during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. A few products are listed with no cost EMI and faster delivery options. Shoppers can also avail coupons and exchange deals to lower costs even further.  Amazon Pay ICICI cardholders can avail of up to five percent extra discount on their orders. 

We've also curated a list of the best projector deals available during the ongoing sale. Likewise, if you're in the market for a thin and lightweight laptop, there are big discounts on models from HP, Dell, Asus, and other brands.

Read on to learn more about the top deals on portable speakers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Portable Speakers 

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
JBL Go 3 Eco  Rs. 4,499 Rs. 2,298 Buy Now
Soundcore by Anker Glow Rs. 12,999 Rs. 4,999 Buy Now
Boat Stone Arc Pro Plus Rs. 10,990 Rs. 3,299 Buy Now
Amazon Echo Pop Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,949 Buy Now
Zebronics Zeb-Vita Rs. 1,999 Rs. 699 Buy Now
Sony SRS-XB100  Rs. 5,990 Rs. 3,490 Buy Now
PTron Fusion Hook V2 Rs. 1,499 Rs. 429 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Amazon Echo Pop

Amazon Echo Pop

  • KEY SPECS
Model Echo Pop
Color Black, Green, Purple, White
Network connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
Display included No
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon, Sale Offers, Boat, Sony, Sale
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
YouTube Expands AI-Powered Age Estimation Tool, Tightens Restrictions on Several Accounts
Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition Launched in India With Temperature-Sensitive Colour Changing Rear Panel

Related Stories

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Discounts on Portable Speakers From Popular Brands
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition Launched in India: See Price, Features
  2. Amazon Sale 2025: These Are the Best Deals on Budget Projectors
  3. Xiaomi Pad Mini With Dimensity 9400+ SoC Launched: Check Price
  4. Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on 2-in-1 Laptops From HP and Lenovo
  5. OnePlus May Launch the First Global Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Smartphone
  6. Redmi Pad 2 Pro With Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC Launched: See Price, Features
  7. Bitcoin Struggles Below $112,000 Ahead of $22.6 Billion Futures Expiry
  8. Marvel's Wolverine Finally Has a New Trailer and a Confirmed Launch Window
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Price Drops Below $112,000 Ahead of $22.6 Billion Futures Expiry
  2. Honor Magic 8 Design Revealed Ahead of Anticipated Debut; Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip
  3. Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition Launched in India With Temperature-Sensitive Colour Changing Rear Panel
  4. OnePlus Tipped to Launch First Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Phone; Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-Powered Handsets to Launch in October
  5. YouTube Expands AI-Powered Age Estimation Tool, Tightens Restrictions on Several Accounts
  6. Google Launches Search Live in AI Mode With Video, Voice Search Support: How to Use the New Feature
  7. iOS 26.1 Beta Hints at Better Support for Other Smartwatches; Testers Get Access to New Apple Music Gestures
  8. Microsoft Adds OpenAI-Rival Anthropic’s Claude AI Models to Copilot
  9. Apple Explains Reason Behind 'Scratchgate' Issue on iPhone 17 Pro Demo Units
  10. CMF by Nothing to Operate as Independent Subsidiary With Manufacturing, Operations Based in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »