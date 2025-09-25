Amazon Sale 2025: Best Discounts on Portable Speakers From Popular Brands

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 started earlier this week for all shoppers. The annual sale is a great time to buy portable speakers at discounted prices. Whether you're after a compact wireless speaker for daily use or travel, top brands like Sony, Boat, and Portronics are offering jaw-dropping discounts on their popular models. Additionally, buyers can stack bank offers on top of the ongoing discounts for even more savings.

If you use an SBI credit card or debit card to make payments, you will get an instant discount of 10 percent on certain products during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. A few products are listed with no cost EMI and faster delivery options. Shoppers can also avail coupons and exchange deals to lower costs even further. Amazon Pay ICICI cardholders can avail of up to five percent extra discount on their orders.

We've also curated a list of the best projector deals available during the ongoing sale. Likewise, if you're in the market for a thin and lightweight laptop, there are big discounts on models from HP, Dell, Asus, and other brands.

Read on to learn more about the top deals on portable speakers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Portable Speakers

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.