Foxconn is planning to ramp up production of iPhone models at its facilities in India, according to a report. The Apple supplier is said to have assembled around 12 million smartphones in the country in 2024, and is reportedly looking to produce at up to 30 million units this year. The Cupertino company has been looking to diversity its supply chain, and recent reports suggest that AirPods, iPad, and MacBook models could also be produced in the country in the future.

Foxconn Conducting Limited Trials at Bengaluru Facility

Citing sources with knowledge of the company's plans, The Economic Times reports that Foxconn has been conducting limited production trials at its Bengaluru campus. These trial runs are said to be the first phase of the Taiwan-based contract manufacturer's plans to ramp up manufacturing of the iPhone in the country.

During these trial runs, Foxconn is testing whether the Bengaluru facility is capable of producing the iPhone while meeting Apple's stringent standards, even when manufacturing is being done at a high scale, according to the report.

Foxconn assembled around 12 million iPhone units in India in 2024, and plans to increase its production to 25 million to 30 million handsets, a source told the publication. The firm is expected to benefit from tax cuts on imports of smartphone components announced during the Union Budget.

The publication states that Foxconn is looking to the Bengaluru facility to meet its new goal of producing up to 30 million iPhone units this year. After the trials are completed, the contract manufacturer will move to the "revenue build" phase, allowing Foxconn-made handsets to be shipped.

A recent report reveals that Apple is also ramping up hiring in India, ahead of purported plans to begin manufacturing the iPad, MacBook, and AirPods in the country. Apple has been producing the iPhone since 2017, and the firm is aiming to strengthen its supply chain resilience and reduce its dependence on China.