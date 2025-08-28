The OnePlus 15 is expected to launch in India in January next year, following its anticipated debut in China in October. The Chinese smartphone maker is expected to follow a similar launch timeline for its upcoming handset as it did for the OnePlus 13. The specifications for the alleged OnePlus 13 successor started surfacing shortly after the launch of its predecessor. While the OnePlus 15 may not see an upgrade in the camera department, it could reportedly feature a redesigned rear camera module. This could mark OnePlus' departure from its circular camera island philosophy.

OnePlus 15 Price in India, Launch Timeline (Expected)

According to previous reports, the OnePlus 15 is expected to be unveiled in China in October, nearly a year after the company introduced the OnePlus 13 in the country. However, the phone saw a delayed launch in India, debuting in January this year. The company is expected to follow the same, launching the OnePlus 15 in India in January 2026.

The OnePlus 13 was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 69,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. On the other hand, the 16GB RAM + 512GB and 24GB + 1TB variants were priced at Rs. 76,999 and Rs. 89,999, respectively. We can expect the upcoming OnePlus 15 to be priced similarly or slightly higher in India. While its predecessor is offered in Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, and Midnight Ocean colourways, the OnePlus 15 is also tipped to come in a new "super black" Moon Rock Black shade.

OnePlus 15 Design (Expected)

Although there is not much known about the design of the upcoming OnePlus 15, leaks suggest that the company might move away from its curved-edge display design philosophy, equipping the OnePlus 15 with a flat screen. The handset is said to have thinner bezels, thanks to the low-injection pressure over-moulding (LIPO) technology.

OnePlus 15 might not feature a circular camera module, unlike the OnePlus 13 (pictured)

Moreover, while the camera sensors may remain the same, the design of the rear camera module is expected to change with the launch of the OnePlus 15. Hence, there is a chance that the phone might not come with a circular rear camera island, as seen on previous OnePlus phones.

OnePlus 15 Display Specifications (Expected)

Leaks suggest that the OnePlus 15 might sport a 6.78-inch flat LTPO display with 1.5K resolution and up to 165Hz refresh rate. If this is true, while the phone might come with a slightly smaller touchscreen and lower resolution, it will offer a significant improvement in refresh rate over its predecessor.

OnePlus 15 could sport a slightly smaller display than the OnePlus 13 (pictured)

For context, the OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch Quad-HD+ (1,440x3,168 pixels) LTPO 4.1 ProXDR screen with a 510ppi pixel density, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and a peak brightness level of 4,500 nits. The display supports Dolby Vision while having ceramic guard protection.

OnePlus 15 Chipset, Battery Specifications (Expected)

The OnePlus 15 might be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC, which is yet to be launched. Codenamed SM8850, this is said to be Snapdragon's next flagship chip, expected to succeed the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 13 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, paired with an Adreno 830 GPU, and features up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage.

The OnePlus 15 is reportedly set to feature a 7,000mAh or higher-capacity battery, along with 100W wired fast charging support. If this is true, the phone might have a significantly higher capacity battery than the OnePlus 13, which packs a 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.

OnePlus 15 Camera Specifications (Expected)

Previously, while some reports have claimed that the OnePlus 15 will feature the same camera as the OnePlus 13, others have highlighted that its camera configuration is yet to be finalised. The company is tipped to be testing a prototype with a triple rear camera setup, which might include a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Moreover, OnePlus is said to be considering a large and an ultra-large sensor option for the primary rear camera. Meanwhile, the telephoto rear lens could feature a small or medium-sized sensor.

To recap, the OnePlus 13 features a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup with a primary 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 shooter with a 1/1.4-inch size and OIS, a 50-megapixel S5KJN5 ultrawide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. On the front, it gets a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 selfie camera.