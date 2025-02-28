Samsung might be preparing to unveil the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series comprising the vanilla Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+. The upcoming Fan Edition tablets are likely to debut as affordable alternatives to the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. Samsung hasn't confirmed the launch timeline of the new tablets, but a new leak has surfaced online that suggests their display sizes, RAM and storage configurations. The Plus variant is said to get a display upgrade over its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ Could Get a Larger Display

Known tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt) shared details about the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ on Bluesky. As per the post, the vanilla Galaxy Tab S10 FE will have a 10.9-inch screen like the Galaxy Tab S9 FE.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is tipped to get a 13.1-inch display, up from the 12.4-inch display of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. The Galaxy Tab S10+ also has a 12.4-inch display, however, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra has a larger 14.6-inch screen.

Further, both Galaxy Tab S10 FE and the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ are said to come with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Previous reports claimed that the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series will be launched some time before July 31, 2025. They will come with upgrades over the Galaxy Tab S9 series, that landed in October 2023. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ are expected to be offered in Wi-Fi and cellular variants.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G are said to be in development with model numbers SM-X520 and SM-X526B, respectively. The vanilla model is speculated to come with a 12-megapixel main rear camera. This would be an upgrade over the 8-megapixel main camera of the current Galaxy Tab S9 FE.