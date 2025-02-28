Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ Display, RAM, Storage Details Tipped

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE is said to have a 10.9-inch screen.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 February 2025 19:22 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE series was launched in October 2023

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ are said to be in works
  • The Plus model could get 13.1-inch display
  • Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra has the biggest 14.6-inch screen
Samsung might be preparing to unveil the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series comprising the vanilla Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+. The upcoming Fan Edition tablets are likely to debut as affordable alternatives to the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. Samsung hasn't confirmed the launch timeline of the new tablets, but a new leak has surfaced online that suggests their display sizes, RAM and storage configurations. The Plus variant is said to get a display upgrade over its predecessor. 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ Could Get a Larger Display

Known tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt) shared details about the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ on Bluesky. As per the post, the vanilla Galaxy Tab S10 FE will have a 10.9-inch screen like the Galaxy Tab S9 FE

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is tipped to get a 13.1-inch display, up from the 12.4-inch display of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. The Galaxy Tab S10+ also has a 12.4-inch display, however, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra has a larger 14.6-inch screen. 

Further, both Galaxy Tab S10 FE and the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ are said to come with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Previous reports claimed that the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series will be launched some time before July 31, 2025. They will come with upgrades over the Galaxy Tab S9 series, that landed in October 2023. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ are expected to be offered in Wi-Fi and cellular variants. 

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G are said to be in development with model numbers SM-X520 and SM-X526B, respectively. The vanilla model is speculated to come with a 12-megapixel main rear camera. This would be an upgrade over the 8-megapixel main camera of the current Galaxy Tab S9 FE.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ (Wi-Fi)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ (Wi-Fi)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9300+
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Resolution 2800x1752 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 14
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10090mAh
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo V50 Lite 4G Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console Showcasing Design, Key Features
US SEC Rejects Memecoins as Securities, Warns of Fraudulent Tokens

