Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024 is expected to begin in the coming days and while the e-commerce platform is yet to officially announce the start date for its biggest annual sale event, some of the sale offers have already started to leak online. It will compete with the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, which is also set to begin in the second half of the month. A tipster has leaked one of the upcoming deals that suggests the iPad (2021) model will be available for purchase at a massive discount during Flipkart's sale.

iPad (2021) Discount During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

According to a screenshot leaked by tipster Abhishek Yadav on X (formerly Twitter) the iPad (2021) will go on sale at a discounted price during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. It states that the tablet will be available for Rs. 18,XXX, which suggests it is likely to go on sale at Rs. 18,999.

However, it's worth noting that this price is likely to be inclusive of bank offers and other sale benefits as the asterisk next to the price indicates. Apple launched the iPad (2021) three years ago, with a starting price of Rs. 30,000.

Photo Credit: X/ @yabhishekhd

iPad (2021) Specifications, Features

The iPad (2021) sports a 10.2-inch display with an LCD panel along with True Tone support. It is powered by the same A13 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 11. It is equipped with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 122-degree field of view and Center Stage support. The iPad (2021) also has an 8-megapixel rear camera.

Apple's last tablet to be equipped with a Lightning port also includes a Touch ID home button for biometric authentication. It also supports the Apple Pencil (1st Generation) along with Apple's Smart Keyboard and third-party keyboards. The tablet shipped with iPadOS 15 and will be eligible to receive the upcoming iPadOS 18 update which will be released on September 16. It can be charged using Apple's 20W power adapter.