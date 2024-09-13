Technology News
  • iPad (2021) Tipped to Go on Sale for Less Than Rs. 19,000 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

iPad (2021) Tipped to Go on Sale for Less Than Rs. 19,000 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

iPad (2021) supports the first-generation Apple Pencil and Apple's Magic Keyboard.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 September 2024 20:10 IST
iPad (2021) Tipped to Go on Sale for Less Than Rs. 19,000 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Photo Credit: Apple

iPad (2021) is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chip that also powers the iPhone 11

Highlights
  • Apple launched its 9th generation iPad model in 2021
  • The iPad (2021) was launched at Rs. 30,000 in India
  • It is the last iPad model from Apple to feature a Lightning port
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024 is expected to begin in the coming days and while the e-commerce platform is yet to officially announce the start date for its biggest annual sale event, some of the sale offers have already started to leak online. It will compete with the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, which is also set to begin in the second half of the month. A tipster has leaked one of the upcoming deals that suggests the iPad (2021) model will be available for purchase at a massive discount during Flipkart's sale.

iPad (2021) Discount During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 

According to a screenshot leaked by tipster Abhishek Yadav on X (formerly Twitter) the iPad (2021) will go on sale at a discounted price during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. It states that the tablet will be available for Rs. 18,XXX, which suggests it is likely to go on sale at Rs. 18,999.

However, it's worth noting that this price is likely to be inclusive of bank offers and other sale benefits as the asterisk next to the price indicates. Apple launched the iPad (2021) three years ago, with a starting price of Rs. 30,000.

ipad 2021 discount abhishek yadav ipad 2021

Photo Credit: X/ @yabhishekhd

 

iPad (2021) Specifications, Features

The iPad (2021) sports a 10.2-inch display with an LCD panel along with True Tone support. It is powered by the same A13 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 11. It is equipped with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 122-degree field of view and Center Stage support. The iPad (2021) also has an 8-megapixel rear camera.

Apple's last tablet to be equipped with a Lightning port also includes a Touch ID home button for biometric authentication. It also supports the Apple Pencil (1st Generation) along with Apple's Smart Keyboard and third-party keyboards. The tablet shipped with iPadOS 15 and will be eligible to receive the upcoming iPadOS 18 update which will be released on September 16. It can be charged using Apple's 20W power adapter.

iPhone 11

iPhone 11

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Variants
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Great cameras
  • Night Mode is a welcome addition
  • iOS offers regular, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Slow bundled charger
  • No PiP or other software features that utilise the big screen
Read detailed Apple iPhone 11 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A13 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3110mAh
OS iOS 13
Resolution 828x1792 pixels
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Infinix Smartphone With Just 6mm Thickness, Underwater Charging Capability in Development: Report
Adobe Express Expands Its Platform in Eight Indian Languages, Adds New AI Features

iPad (2021) Tipped to Go on Sale for Less Than Rs. 19,000 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
