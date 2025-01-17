Technology News
English Edition
Vivo V50 Reportedly Surfaces on NCC With Renders Alongside Battery, Charging Specifications

Vivo V50 is likely to launch as a rebranded version of the Vivo S20.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 January 2025 11:20 IST
Vivo V50 Reportedly Surfaces on NCC With Renders Alongside Battery, Charging Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo S20 (pictured) debuted in China in November last year

Highlights
  • NCC listing includes images of Vivo V50 in blue, grey and white shades
  • Specifications of the Vivo V50 are speculated to mirror the Vivo V20
  • It could run on Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset
Vivo V50 is in the works and may launch soon, if recent leaks are any indication. The unannounced handset was allegedly spotted on Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC) website. The alleged listing reveals the Vivo V50's design, colour options, battery and charging details. It is likely to run on a 6,000mAh battery. The Vivo V50 is expected to come with upgrades over last year's Vivo V30. It is likely to launch as a rebranded version of the Vivo S20. It could run on Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and may get a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the unannounced Vivo V50 surfaced on the NCC website with model number V2427. The listing indicates 160mm length, and 75mm width for the handset, resembling the Vivo S20's 160×74×7.9mm measurements. 

The Vivo V50 is shown with a 5,870mAh battery that is expected to be marketed as 6,000mAh. The photograph of the charger suggests 90W fast charging support. The listing shows Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, NFC, and GPS connectivity options as well.

The alleged NCC listing includes live images of the Vivo V50 in blue, grey and white colour options. It appears to have a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout on the display and Vivo branding at the rear panel. It is seen with Vivo's signature pill-shaped camera island at the rear housing dual sensors and a small circular LED flash. The images could be of a prototype device.

Vivo V50 Specifications (Expected)

Vivo is expected to introduce the rumoured Vivo V50 as a rebranded version of the S20 model that debuted in China in November last year with a starting price tag of CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,000). Specifications of the Vivo V50 are speculated to mirror the Vivo V20.

The Vivo S20 has a 6.67-inch (1,260×2,800 pixels) 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. It has a 50-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. The handset is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Vivo V50, Vivo V50 Specifications, Vivo V20, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
