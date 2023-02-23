Samsung has announced a major update to its AI assistant Bixby to offer improved user experience, performance, and more. The new Bixby update comes with several advanced features like more customisation options including the Bixby Text Call feature in English. Earlier, the feature was only available in Korean. The update will enable users to answer calls from anywhere by simply typing a message. Samsung will roll out the latest Bixby update with its One UI 5.1 software update.

According to a Samsung's Newsroom post, Samsung is updating its Bixby, expanding its Text Call feature to English. The feature was introduced with One UI 5.0 in October 2022, however, it was available in Korean only. But now the tech giant is making it available in English also with the release of One UI 5.1. The feature is supported on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and others.

Once available, the feature will let users answer a call by simply typing a text, which Bixby will convert into audio and play it to the caller. Additionally, the update also brings more customisation options, enabling users to record various sentences that Bixby will analyse to create an AI version of their voice and tone. But this feature is currently available in Korean only. Further, Bixby is also getting support for a custom wake-up phrase in settings.

The latest Bixby update also brings more functionality options like playing music depending on the type of exercise in Samsung Health or saving schedules in Calendar. Users can make requests by using relevant words. Bixby's on-device AI support is also getting an expansion, allowing users to run key commands even when they're offline. They can ask the AI assistant to set a timer, take a screenshot or turn on the flashlight.

Samsung announced that the latest Bixby updates will start rolling out to Galaxy users in February 2023 through a software update.

