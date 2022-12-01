Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Announces Best Android Apps, Games for 2022; Apex Legends Mobile Named Best Game in India

Google Announces Best Android Apps, Games for 2022; Apex Legends Mobile Named Best Game in India

Questt has been chosen as the Best App of the year in India by Google Play editors.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 1 December 2022 10:00 IST
Google Announces Best Android Apps, Games for 2022; Apex Legends Mobile Named Best Game in India

Photo Credit: Google

Google Play's new 'Best Ongoing Games' section features games with compelling updates

Highlights
  • Google has introduced new categories to its Best of 2022 awards
  • Filo has been named one of the ‘Best Apps for Personal Growth’
  • Shopsy was selected as the Users' Choice App of 2022 in India

Google on Thursday revealed a list of the best apps and games available to download in the Google Play store in India in 2022. The annual update to Google's top apps and games in the form of the Google Play Best of 2022 awards has picked Questt as the 'Best App of 2022'. Meanwhile, popular battle royale game Apex Legends Mobile, which was launched earlier this year, has been picked as the 'Best Game of 2022'. It is worth noting that the battle royale game replaces competitor Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which was the company's pick for the best game of 2021, and was banned in India earlier this year.

The search giant announced in a blog post on Thursday that Flipkart's Shopsy app has been selected as the Users' Choice App of 2021. This winner in this category is picked based on user votes, according to the company.

Questt, the app selected as the 'Best App of 2022' by the Google Play editors, is designed to customise learning and while making the experience engaging, Google says. It also helps teachers better understand learning patterns with data-driven insights.

E-learning app Filo was picked as the 'Best App for Personal Growth', taking the top spot in the category. Other apps like PrepLadder, Cuemath, and Yellow Class received honorary mentions.

Meanwhile, Shopsy was selected as the Users' Choice App of 2022, and Google said that the hypervalue e-commerce service was popular among both consumers and small businesses. Shopsy also beat quick delivery apps Blinkit and Zepto to win the Google's 'Best Everyday Essentials' app category.

Khyaal, which is an application that is designed to let senior citizens interact with one another along with support for holistic care won the top spot in the 'Best Apps for Good' category. Online shop setup provider, ZyadaShop also made it to the 'Best Apps for Good' category followed by Kohbee, which enables educators and creators to monetise educative content.

Turnip, a social media and streaming platform that connects people with similar interests, led the 'Best Apps for Fun' category. Pocket was selected as the winner in the 'Best for Tablets' category.

While Apex Legends Mobile won the 'Best Game of the Year', Rovio's Angry Birds Journey won the Users' Choice Game of the Year award in India, as well as the 'Best for Tablets' and 'Best Pick up & Play' categories. Very Little Nightmares bagged the 'Best on Play Pass' award.

The winner in the 'Best Multiplayer' category is Rocket League Sideswipe, while Diablo Immortal and Clash of Clans topped the categories for 'Best Story' and 'Best Ongoing' games in India, respectively.

Google also introduced a new category this year — the 'Best Ongoing Games' section features Indian games Ludo King and Real Cricket 20 that the company says released "compelling new updates, fresh content, and advanced gameplay experiences."

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Similar to Apex Legends
  • Mobile-first Legend is a good initiative
  • Unique additions set game apart
  • Good graphics and control layouts
  • Reward system keeps you coming for more
  • Bad
  • Not all Legends have been ported yet
  • Couple of maps are still missing at launch
  • Can be a bit overwhelming for new players
  • Eats up a lot of phone storage
Read detailed Electronic Arts Apex Legends Mobile review
Genre Shooter
Platform Android, iOS
Modes Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 16+
Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans

  • KEY SPECS
Genre Strategy
Platform Android, iOS
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 7+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Play Best of 2022, Google Play, Best Apps of 2022, Best Games of 2022, Google
AIIMS Server Remains Down for Eighth Day; Two Suspended, More Under Scanner for Cybersecurity Breach
Featured video of the day
iPad (10th Gen): Is It Worth The Upgrade?
Google Announces Best Android Apps, Games for 2022; Apex Legends Mobile Named Best Game in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. TRAI Working on Detecting Pesky Calls, Messages; Tackling Financial Fraud
  2. Xiaomi 13 Series to Launch on December 1, Alongside MIUI 14, Watch S2, Buds 4
  3. The 7 Best Games on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series S/X in December
  4. MIUI 14 Early Access Program Announced Ahead of December 1 Release Date
  5. Every Movie, Web Series, and Original Coming to Netflix in December
  6. Reliance’s JioGamesCloud Now Available As Free Beta to All: Details
  7. WhatsApp Numbers of 500 Million Users Up for Sale, Twitter User Data Leaked
  8. RBI’s First Pilot for Retail Digital Rupee to Go Live on December 1
  9. Google Pixel 7a Leaked Renders Offer Complete Look at Its Design: Report
  10. Tata Said to Be in Talks to Buy Wistron's iPhone Assembly Plant in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Announces Best Android Apps, Games for 2022; Apex Legends Mobile Named Best Game in India
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 Update Closed Beta Test Begins, Open Beta in Two Weeks
  3. AIIMS Server Remains Down for Eighth Day; Two Suspended, More Under Scanner for Cybersecurity Breach
  4. OpenSea to Now List NFTs Created on BNB Chain in a Bid to Attract More Buyers
  5. Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 Demand Among Business Users Doubled Compared to Last Year, Says Company
  6. Vivo Y35 5G Specifications Tipped via TENAA Listing, May Launch Soon
  7. Binance Marks Entry into Japanese Market With Acquisition of Sakura Exchange BitCoin
  8. Moto E40 Price in India Drops to Rs. 8,299 During Flipkart Black Friday Sale
  9. Apple 2022 App Store Award Winners Announced, BeReal Named App of the year
  10. Android Auto Material You Design Now Available in Latest Beta App: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.