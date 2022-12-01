Google on Thursday revealed a list of the best apps and games available to download in the Google Play store in India in 2022. The annual update to Google's top apps and games in the form of the Google Play Best of 2022 awards has picked Questt as the 'Best App of 2022'. Meanwhile, popular battle royale game Apex Legends Mobile, which was launched earlier this year, has been picked as the 'Best Game of 2022'. It is worth noting that the battle royale game replaces competitor Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which was the company's pick for the best game of 2021, and was banned in India earlier this year.

The search giant announced in a blog post on Thursday that Flipkart's Shopsy app has been selected as the Users' Choice App of 2021. This winner in this category is picked based on user votes, according to the company.

Questt, the app selected as the 'Best App of 2022' by the Google Play editors, is designed to customise learning and while making the experience engaging, Google says. It also helps teachers better understand learning patterns with data-driven insights.

E-learning app Filo was picked as the 'Best App for Personal Growth', taking the top spot in the category. Other apps like PrepLadder, Cuemath, and Yellow Class received honorary mentions.

Meanwhile, Shopsy was selected as the Users' Choice App of 2022, and Google said that the hypervalue e-commerce service was popular among both consumers and small businesses. Shopsy also beat quick delivery apps Blinkit and Zepto to win the Google's 'Best Everyday Essentials' app category.

Khyaal, which is an application that is designed to let senior citizens interact with one another along with support for holistic care won the top spot in the 'Best Apps for Good' category. Online shop setup provider, ZyadaShop also made it to the 'Best Apps for Good' category followed by Kohbee, which enables educators and creators to monetise educative content.

Turnip, a social media and streaming platform that connects people with similar interests, led the 'Best Apps for Fun' category. Pocket was selected as the winner in the 'Best for Tablets' category.

While Apex Legends Mobile won the 'Best Game of the Year', Rovio's Angry Birds Journey won the Users' Choice Game of the Year award in India, as well as the 'Best for Tablets' and 'Best Pick up & Play' categories. Very Little Nightmares bagged the 'Best on Play Pass' award.

The winner in the 'Best Multiplayer' category is Rocket League Sideswipe, while Diablo Immortal and Clash of Clans topped the categories for 'Best Story' and 'Best Ongoing' games in India, respectively.

Google also introduced a new category this year — the 'Best Ongoing Games' section features Indian games Ludo King and Real Cricket 20 that the company says released "compelling new updates, fresh content, and advanced gameplay experiences."

