Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 Update Closed Beta Test Begins, Open Beta in Two Weeks

Nothing OS 1.5.0 teased as the Android 13-based update for Nothing 1 Phone.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 1 December 2022 09:11 IST
Nothing had recently started to roll out the Nothing OS 1.1.7 update for Phone 1 users

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 1 is the first smartphone from Nothing
  • Nothing Phone 1 price in India has been set at Rs. 32,999
  • The smartphone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC

Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 closed beta testing is set to begin today; company CEO Carl Pei has teased. The open beta testing will begin in two weeks. Nothing OS 1.5.0, the Android 13-based update for Nothing 1 Phone, was teased by Pei earlier this month. Nothing Phone 1 users started receiving the Nothing OS 1.1.7 update just a few days ago. In addition to bug fixes and other minor improvements, the latest update included the November 2022 Android security patch.

According to a recent tweet by Carl Pei, the Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 closed beta testing will begin today. The smartphone company is set to release the Open Beta update in the coming two weeks.

Earlier this month, CEO Carl Pei had teased the Android 13 update for the Nothing Phone 1 . He posted a screenshot of the About Phone section of the Nothing Phone 1 running the Nothing OS 1.5.0, which was suggested to be based on Android 13. The Nothing Phone 1 runs a near stock version of Android, and the new Android 13-based Nothing OS update should make things smoother as well as bring some new improvements and features.

Nothing had recently started to roll out the Nothing OS 1.1.7 update for Phone 1 users. This update included the November 2022 Android security patch in addition to bug fixes and other minor improvements. Prior to this, Imint announced a partnership with Nothing to provide improved stabilisation in video. The London-based manufacturer was also one of the first ones to enable Jio True 5G support via an OTA update to users in India.

The Nothing Phone 1, the first smartphone from the London-based company, was launched in India in July. The phone is priced at Rs. 32,999 in India for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 35,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The dual-SIM (nano) handset runs Android 12-based Nothing OS and sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display. The smartphone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

  • Good
  • Premium build quality, unique design
  • Vivid 120Hz OLED display
  • Wireless charging and IP53 rating
  • Decent battery life
  • Clean software, snappy performance
  • Very good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Secondary cameras struggle in low light
  • No bundled charger
Further reading: Nothing, Nothing Phone 1, Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 update
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
