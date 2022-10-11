Apple is rolling out an iOS 16.0.3 update that will address and fix previously reported issues around the nefarious Mailjack bug that affected users who had updated to iOS 16. The latest update also resolves bugs related to the new iPhone 14 series, including a low call volume issue during CarPlay phone calls placed on the iPhone 14 Pro, a display flickering issue on some iPhone models once set to low brightness. Apple has also fixed an error on editing Cinematic Mode videos shot on an iPhone in Final Cut Pro and iMovie on the Mac, a delay in incoming call and app notifications, and lag in switching between camera modes, according to the update changelog released by Apple. The update with the build number 20A392, is now available to download on the iPhone 8 and newer models.

The update to 16.0.3 comes after the iPhone and MacBook maker released an iOS 16.0.2 update last month, which fixed a bug with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max camera that caused it to shake and grind when recording videos on third-party apps like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat . The previous update also resolved issues including one that triggered a black screen while setting up the device, and one that rendered the touchscreen on some iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 models unusable after being serviced.

The latest update fixes the Mailjack bug that allowed a simple email from any external user using a certain syntax on the 'from' field on the iCloud Mail app to lock users out of their own accounts. It also fixes an issue reported by several users related to screen flickering when they lowered their screen brightness, added the report.

iPhone 14 Pro models have also received a fix for an issue with CarPlay that triggered low volume during phone calls, with the latest update. The update also addresses complaints reported by users while editing videos shot on Cinematic Mode, which were not being recognised by iMovie and Final Cut Pro editing tools on the iPhone, and Mac, respectively.

However, recently reported issues around the automatic and unwanted setoff to the Crash Detection feature and battery drain specific to iOS 16 users on the iPhone 14 series, do not appear to have been addressed in the latest update.

Users can download the iOS 16.0.3 update on the iPhone 8 and newer models by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

The iPhone maker is also reportedly set to roll out iOS 16.1 update later this month which was previously testing an improved the battery percentage indicator introduced on the iPhone's status bar with iOS 16 through a redesign that will introduce a black area inside the battery icon signifying the battery percentage remaining on the device. Apple is also testing a charging percentage indicator that will show up on the Dynamic Island once the charger is plugged in.

