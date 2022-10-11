Technology News
  iOS 16.0.3 Update With Fixes for Mail App Released; Microphone, Camera Bugs on iPhone 14 Pro Models Resolved

iOS 16.0.3 Update With Fixes for Mail App Released; Microphone, Camera Bugs on iPhone 14 Pro Models Resolved

iPhone 14 series has received an iOS 16.0.3 update that will address and fix issues triggered by bugs.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 11 October 2022 14:41 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Users can download the iOS 16.0.3 update on the iPhone 8 and newer models

  • iOS 16.0.3 update is available for iPhone 8 and newer models
  • A bug causing an unresponsive Mail app has been resolved by Apple
  • Apple will also release an update to iOS 16.1 later this month

Apple is rolling out an iOS 16.0.3 update that will address and fix previously reported issues around the nefarious Mailjack bug that affected users who had updated to iOS 16. The latest update also resolves bugs related to the new iPhone 14 series, including a low call volume issue during CarPlay phone calls placed on the iPhone 14 Pro, a display flickering issue on some iPhone models once set to low brightness. Apple has also fixed an error on editing Cinematic Mode videos shot on an iPhone in Final Cut Pro and iMovie on the Mac, a delay in incoming call and app notifications, and lag in switching between camera modes, according to the update changelog released by Apple. The update with the build number 20A392, is now available to download on the iPhone 8 and newer models.

The update to 16.0.3 comes after the iPhone and MacBook maker released an iOS 16.0.2 update last month, which fixed a bug with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max camera that caused it to shake and grind when recording videos on third-party apps like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat . The previous update also resolved issues including one that triggered a black screen while setting up the device, and one that rendered the touchscreen on some iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 models unusable after being serviced.

The latest update fixes the Mailjack bug that allowed a simple email from any external user using a certain syntax on the 'from' field on the iCloud Mail app to lock users out of their own accounts. It also fixes an issue reported by several users related to screen flickering when they lowered their screen brightness, added the report.

iPhone 14 Pro models have also received a fix for an issue with CarPlay that triggered low volume during phone calls, with the latest update. The update also addresses complaints reported by users while editing videos shot on Cinematic Mode, which were not being recognised by iMovie and Final Cut Pro editing tools on the iPhone, and Mac, respectively.

However, recently reported issues around the automatic and unwanted setoff to the Crash Detection feature and battery drain specific to iOS 16 users on the iPhone 14 series, do not appear to have been addressed in the latest update.

Users can download the iOS 16.0.3 update on the iPhone 8 and newer models by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

The iPhone maker is also reportedly set to roll out iOS 16.1 update later this month which was previously testing an improved the battery percentage indicator introduced on the iPhone's status bar with iOS 16 through a redesign that will introduce a black area inside the battery icon signifying the battery percentage remaining on the device. Apple is also testing a charging percentage indicator that will show up on the Dynamic Island once the charger is plugged in.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Apple, iOS 16, MacBook, iPhone 14, iPhone 8, iPhone X, iPhone 11

Further reading: Apple, iOS 16, MacBook, iPhone 14, iPhone 8, iPhone X, iPhone 11
Drivers in the US Treat Partially Automated Cars From Tesla, GM, as Self-Driving, Says Study
Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days: Top Deals on Printers, Monitors, PC Accessories

Comment

 
 



Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi



Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
